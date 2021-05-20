SHV Energy and UGI to Launch Joint Venture
VALLEY FORGE, PA — SHV Energy and UGI International, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI), leading distributors of off-grid energy, announced the intention to launch a joint venture to advance the production and use of Renewable Dimethyl Ether ("rDME"), a low-carbon sustainable liquid gas, to accelerate renewable solutions for the LPG industry. By leveraging the expertise, innovation capabilities and distribution power of both companies, the joint venture will aim to develop the full potential of rDME as a sustainable solution.