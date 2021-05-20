newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

SHV Energy and UGI to Launch Joint Venture

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

VALLEY FORGE, PA — SHV Energy and UGI International, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI), leading distributors of off-grid energy, announced the intention to launch a joint venture to advance the production and use of Renewable Dimethyl Ether (“rDME”), a low-carbon sustainable liquid gas, to accelerate renewable solutions for the LPG industry. By leveraging the expertise, innovation capabilities and distribution power of both companies, the joint venture will aim to develop the full potential of rDME as a sustainable solution.

www.mychesco.com
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ugi#Efficient Energy#European Union#Shv#Energy Mix#Energy Sector#Sustainable Energy#Energy Infrastructure#Renewable Power#Shv Energy#Ugi International#Ugi Corporation#Global Lpg#Eu#Venture#Off Grid Energy#Renewable Solutions#Investment#Distribution Power#Production Capacity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Healthbeckersspine.com

OrthoFix launches arthroscopic joint revision system

OrthoFix launched its Oscar Pro ultrasonic arthroplasty revision system in the U.S. and European markets, the company announced May 17. Oscar Pro, part of OrthoFix's Oscar line of products, is an ultrasonic surgical system that helps remove cement during complex joint revisions. It includes an enhanced user interface for efficiency and new data collection capabilities.
San Diego, CAsocalTech.com

Nuvve in $750M Joint Venture with Stonepeak

San Diego-based Nuvve, a publicly held company developing "vehicle-to-grid" projects which would tie school buses and other commercial fleets into the electric grid, says it is in a $750M joint venture with private equity firm Stonepeak Partners LP. According to the two companies, they have created a new joint venture called Levo Mobility LLV.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Boulder-based Moxxie Ventures launches $75M round

BOULDER — Moxxie Ventures GP LLC has begun fundraising for its second round, aiming to raise up to $75 million. Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Scale Ventures Launches First Accelerator Class

Los Angeles’ latest startup accelerator is welcoming its first class of fledgling companies. Scale Aerospace Ventures, a joint partnership between Starburst Aerospace and UCLA, officially launched last week, with eight startups selected to participate in the 13-week program, focused on companies developing innovative technologies for the aerospace industry. Starburst Program...
Stocksincomeinvestors.com

USA Compression Partners LP: A Safe, Dependable 14.1% Dividend

The energy sector is cyclical in nature, which means there can be stretches of volatility. That’s because its performance is based on where we are in the economic cycle, and even the weather. After all, when the economy goes south, fewer businesses need oil, or if there’s an unseasonably warm...
Energy Industrymaritime-executive.com

New Fortress Energy Turns Maersk Jack-Up Rigs Into Offshore LNG Plants

Natural gas equipment and logistics company New Fortress Energy has purchased two Maersk Drilling jackup rigs, and it says that it plans to convert them into mobile LNG liquefaction plants. In an all-cash $31 million deal, New Fortress bought the laid-up rigs Maersk Guardian and Maersk Gallant for refitting for...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

SDRL - New Angola Contract For Seadrill Joint Venture Quenguela Drillship

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill") is pleased to announce a new contract has been secured by Sonadrill Holding Ltd ("Sonadrill"), the 50:50 joint venture with an affiliate of Sonangol E.P. ("Sonangol"). Sonadrill has secured a twelve well contract with one option for nine wells and eleven one well options in Angola for the Sonangol Quenguela drillship. Total contract value for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $131 million (inclusive of mobilization revenue and additional services) with commencement expected in Q1 2022 and running to Q3 2023. The contract is contingent on National Concessionaire approval.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Zenabis Maltese Joint Venture Partner Zenpharm Receives License for Production & Distribution of Cannabis

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA) ("Zenabis" or the "Company") announces today that its Maltese joint venture, ZenPharm Limited ("ZenPharm"), has received its Licence for the Production of Cannabis for Medicinal and Research Purposes ("Medicinal Cannabis License") issued by the Malta Medicines Authority, as afforded under Chapter 578 of the laws of Malta.
Energy Industrymobileworldlive.com

Telecom Italia bets on long-term renewable energy

Telecom Italia struck a ten-year deal with a renewable energy producer as the company looks to enhance its sustainability credentials while stabilising costs. The operator hailed the deal with domestic company ERG as the most extensive between the two, with an agreement covering supply of power from wind farms from 2022 to 2031. The agreement means 20 per cent of Telecom Italia’s power requirements will be from a renewable source.
EconomyStreet.Com

BlackRock, Temasek Wealth Management Joint Venture Wins Licence In China

BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said its majority-owned wealth management joint venture in China has won approval to start operating in the mainland, joining a growing band of financial service providers seeking to tap into rising incomes in the world's second-largest economy. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission...
Real Estateswfinstitute.org

Tricon Announces $1.5 Billion Homebuilder Direct Joint Venture to Include Pacific Life Insurance

Toronto, Ontario-based Tricon Residential Inc. is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of over 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada with a primary focus on the U.S. Sun Belt. Tricon Residential formed a new joint venture with Pacific Life Insurance Company and a global investor to acquire newly built single-family rental homes targeting the middle-market demographic in the U.S. Sun Belt. This new Joint Venture will serve as a natural complement to Tricon’s existing single-family rental joint venture (SFR JV-1) which is focused on the organic acquisition of resale homes. The Homebuilder Direct joint venture will have an initial equity commitment of $300 million (one-third from each partner) and include the ability for investors to increase the vehicle size to $450 million, representing $1.5 billion of purchasing potential when including associated leverage. This will enable the Joint Venture to acquire approximately 5,000 new single-family homes, primarily from national and regional homebuilders, including both scattered site homes and finished build-to-rent communities. Tricon will serve as the asset manager and property manager of the Joint Venture.
Aerospace & Defensefreightwaves.com

ST Engineering forms freighter-leasing joint venture

ST Engineering, a global technology defense and engineering group based in Singapore, on Tuesday announced an agreement with state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings to establish a joint venture for leasing freighter aircraft. The company’s aircraft and engine leasing unit, which currently manages passenger aircraft, is expanding its scope because of...
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

United Properties and PCPP Form $165M Joint Venture Platform Partnership

CBRE has arranged a joint venture platform partnership between United Properties and investment manager PCPP on an 11-building industrial portfolio, to scale a development program focused on delivering top-quality industrial product in high growth markets. Phase I of the platform has a pipeline of eleven properties totaling 1,403,341 square feet and are located in the strategic logistic markets of Denver, Minneapolis and Austin. The JV partnership has the potential to carry into Phase II with development of an additional 18 buildings consisting of 2,286,404 square feet.
LifestyleAviation Week

Colombia Approves LATAM-Delta Joint Venture

LATAM Airlines Group and Delta Air Lines have received approval from the Colombian government for their joint venture (JV). Colombia’s approval follows similar decisions by the governments of Brazil and Uruguay. LATAM stated the review process of the tie-up is continuing in other countries... Subscription Required. Colombia Approves LATAM-Delta Joint...
Businessfinextra.com

Moody's and Team8 invest $25 million in cyber joint venture VisibleRisk

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and Team8, a global venture group, today announced the completion of a $25 million investment in VisibleRisk, a joint venture established by the two companies in 2019 to evaluate enterprise cyber risk. Additionally, VisibleRisk today announced the launch of a Cyber Rating product, building on the collaboration...