Frank Family Vineyards to Host Fourth of July Backyard BBQ Celebration with Pitmaster Jack Arnold and Kow Cattle Company

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(May 20, 2021; Napa Valley, Calif.)—Napa Valley’s iconic Frank Family Vineyards will host a flame-throwing, tong-flipping, one-of-a-kind virtual event this July 3 in celebration of Independence Day and the winery’s 28th anniversary. The Fourth of July BBQ Bash will feature BBQ Specialist, Backyard Pitmaster and Instagram Celebrity, Jack Arnold, who will host a cooking demonstration on Saturday, July 3 at 2:00 pm PST/ 5:00 pm EST. Viewers will learn how to grill various cuts of KOW Cattle Company’s family-farmed American Wagyu beef to perfection on a Big Green Egg charcoal grill. The event will be hosted by Proprietor Leslie Frank, Winemaker Todd Graff and.

