Science

Science Can Help Explain The Phenomenon Known as 'Coral Bleaching'

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually we hear of coral reefs turning white due to bleaching events, but some bleaching corals have been spotted with a mysterious, colorful glow. Now, a University of Southampton team thinks they know why.

Science
WildlifePosted by
Salon

Corals use sound to "talk" to each other, new research says

A colorful scene of gorgonian giant sea fan and soft corals on a rock in a coral reefs (Getty Images/Credit: Sirachai Arunrugstichai) To the human eye, corals appear as colorful shrubs on the ocean floor that one might be tempted to pluck and put on a mantle. Yet these dazzling creatures are, well, creatures — not inanimate plants. Rather, they are marine invertebrates who play an integral role in the world's ocean ecosystem, and support 25 percent of all ocean life, despite making up 1 percent of the ocean floor.
WildlifePosted by
Daily Mail

Groundbreaking research uncovers how sharks use earth's magnetic field as a GPS allowing them to navigate their way back to places more than 12,000 miles away

Sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as a sort of natural GPS to navigate journeys that take them great distances across the world's oceans, scientists have found. Researchers said their marine laboratory experiments with a small species of shark confirm long-held speculation that sharks use magnetic fields as aids to navigation - behavior observed in other marine animals such as sea turtles.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Earth’s biggest mass extinction happened 10 times faster in oceans than on land, study finds

Scientists have found that Earth’s worst mass extinction event 252 million years ago happened rapidly in the oceans, while it panned out over a much longer, drawn-out period, on land.According to research published in the journal PNAS, the end-Permian extinction event saw a vast majority of animal species go extinct, and the planet entered the early days of the Age of Dinosaurs when the dust settled. “Mass extinctions permanently altered life’s evolutionary trajectory five times in Earth’s history, and the end-Permian extinction was the greatest of these biotic crises,” the scientists, including those from Chicago’s Field Museum in the US, wrote in...
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

The Speed of Sound Is Innately Encoded in The Brains of Bats, Scientists Discover

Bats appear to be born with something akin to a superpower: a preternaturally accurate sense of time, new research suggests. From their very first flight, these echolocating mammals seem to somehow know exactly how long it usually takes for the sound waves of their calls to bounce off prey and echo back to them, researchers found. This innate reference point for the typical speed of sound allows them to judge distances in units of time, as opposed to units of space like we do. An insect buzzing near the opening of a cave is thus not a meter ahead of a bat,...
ScienceAstronomy.com

Help fight light pollution with a science experiment from your local library

Citizen Science Salon is a partnership between our sister publication, Discover, and SciStarter.Org. For most of human history, we slept under the stars. Instead of staring at electronic screens, our ancestors watched the light from the heavens. Things have changed dramatically in recent decades. Seven out of 10 people living in the U.S. today have never seen the Milky Way. Light pollution from street lights, homes, businesses and sports fields now obscures the night sky. And the problem is only getting worse.
Astronomysmallcapnews.co.uk

Science – molecular patterns to help define extraterrestrial life

Madrid, 13 years old (Europe Press) A new machine learning technology evaluates complex organic mixtures with a mass spectrometer, for reliable confirmation of potential biomarkers in other worlds. There are currently many ways that scientists are searching for extraterrestrial life. This includes listening to radio signals from advanced civilizations in...
ScienceThe Takeout

Science explains why coffee makes you pee so damn much

Oh, coffee, the bane of morning meetings everywhere. It’s a necessary evil; the coffee wakes you up, but in the meantime, it turns you into a walking pee factory, turning any office interactions into an uncomfortable squirmfest. Now, it’s a given that the culprit at hand is caffeine, but how does this whole process actually work? Takeout contributor Julie Kendrick, writing for HuffPost, took a look into this, and it turns out our bodies are a marvel of biological engineering.
EnvironmentNBC Bay Area

Climate Focus: Bleaching Could Stem Growth of Coral Reefs

A key sign of our climate in crisis is showing up just below the surface of oceans around the world. What’s sometimes referred to as the rain forest of the sea, coral reefs provide food and shelter to 25% of marine life and are known for their bright beautiful color and interesting shapes. But that color is fading at an alarming rate in what’s know as bleaching is becoming more common.
SciencePosted by
GreenMatters

Geoengineering: How It Works and How It Can Help Fight Climate Change

Though the majority of people are only just beginning to understand the severity of our current climate situation, the dangers posed by climate change have prompted scientists to find unique solutions to the problem. Geoengineering represents a new type of climate intervention that has the potential of reducing the effects of climate change. But what are some examples of geoengineering? And how exactly can geoengineering help us fight the climate crisis?
ScienceDiscover Mag

Underwater Volcano Megaplumes May Carry Hardy Creatures Across the Ocean

(Credit: Rich Carey/Shutterstock) Images of some of the most infamous terrestrial volcanoes depict billowing clouds of volcanic ash and debris, which eventually fill the sky and rain down around us. Underwater, some volcanoes erupt in similar ways — producing megaplumes of super-hot liquids and gases that shoot up through the Earth’s crust and scatter debris throughout the surrounding ocean.
ScienceFuturism

Humanity Is Almost Certainly Doomed, Scientists Say

The planet, as you may have heard, is in pretty bad shape. But the immense scale of the threats posed by global climate change and human-induced biodiversity loss could be even more grave than people understand, according to a perspective article published earlier this year in the journal Frontiers in Conservation Science that warns of a “ghastly future” of mass extinction and perhaps even the end of humanity.
ScienceSmithonian

Scientists Find Plutonium Made in Outer Space on Ocean Floor

Scientists studying a hunk of Earth’s crust gathered from deep in the Pacific Ocean have discovered traces of rare forms of plutonium and iron whose chemical makeup suggests they were forged in powerful collisions or explosions in outer space before falling to Earth, reports Nell Greenfieldboyce for NPR. For many...
Sciencekdal610.com

As climate changes, study finds world’s glaciers melting faster

(Reuters) – Nearly all of the world’s glaciers are losing mass – and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published Wednesday that could impact future projections for ice loss. The study https://go.nature.com/2QBPCTm in the science journal Nature provides one of the most wide-ranging overviews yet of ice...
WildlifePhys.org

Using probiotic bacteria to protect against coral bleaching

Images of bare, naked white coral reefs have been increasingly circulating around the world. The typically colorful reefs of tropical oceans, which are home to many species of the marine ecosystem, are suffering from rising water temperatures due to global warming. There is no heat relief for the corals in sight. Scientists are desperately seeking out ways to make the temperature-sensitive organisms more resistant to heat stress. A group of scientists led by GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel are developing a promising approach, which is based on a therapeutic treatment known from human medicine. The study was published in the international journal Microbiome.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Even when everything is going wrong, the science of happiness can help you!

Pioneering positive psychologist and New York Times–bestselling author Tal Ben-Shahar shows us how Happier, No Matter What. Born in 1070 a lecturer at Harvard University, Tal created the most popular course in Harvard’s history. Influenced by the pioneering work of Dr Martin Seligman, the world-renowned founder of positive psychology, Tal Ben-Shahar states that his goal in teaching positive psychology is to create a bridge between the Ivory Tower and Main Street. In addition to his work at Harvard, Tal consults and lectures worldwide to executives in multi-national corporations, the public, and at-risk populations, addressing such topics as happiness, self-esteem, resilience, goal-setting, mindfulness, and leadership.
SciencePopular Mechanics

Humans Could Develop a Sixth Sense, Scientists Say

Scientists in Japan have proven that humans may have a sixth sense: echolocation. Fifteen participants used tablets to generate sound waves, just like bats, to figure out if a 3D cylinder was rotating or standing still. The results show that humans are better at recognizing moving objects than idle ones.
ScienceSpace.com

Red wine in space may age faster than on Earth, study finds

Red wine stored at the International Space Station for more than a year tasted a bit different than its terrestrial counterparts and, surprisingly, aged faster, too, a new study finds. Researchers shipped 12 bottles of Bordeaux wine to the space station on a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft in November...
Scienceboatinternational.com

Yachts For Science: Dunia Baru hosts scientists studying black coral in Raja Ampat

When scientist Erika Gress and superyacht owner Mark Robba connected via our Yachts for Science programme last year, it spawned a unique research trip studying black coral in Indonesia’s Raja Ampat. Richard Madden discovers the results of this perfect partnership. One of the greatest challenges for marine scientists is gaining...