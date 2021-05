A controversial federal judge in Houston has been booted from a case once again by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at New Orleans. In a May 6 opinion, the federal appeals court said U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes of the Southern District of Texas had a “fixed and inflexible view of the case” and had made anti-government remarks. In one instance, he called government lawyers “blue-suited thugs.” In another, he referred to government lawyers as “retarded” and then said he takes back the comment because “retarded people have a justification.”