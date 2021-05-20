Lessons from mothers and grandmothers in three new books on Chinese cooking
In the last couple of months, three fantastic cookbooks that contextualize what it means to cook Chinese food from a second-generation perspective have been published. Taken together, they provide a snapshot of how the authors of these books detail the push-and-pull of assimilation into Western culture as children while also maintaining connections to previous generations' cultures and traditions by learning to cook from the most important women in their lives.www.msn.com