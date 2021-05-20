Lessons from mothers and grandmothers in three new books on Chinese cooking

Since August 2018, a governmental committee in Japan formed jointly by three relevant ministries has reviewed two existing governmental ethical guidelines for revision: Ethical Guidelines for Human Genome/Gene Analysis Research (Genome Guidelines) and Ethical Guidelines for Medical and Health Research Involving Human Subjects. A single set of guidelines integrating the two, keeping the latter as the main framework, was released in March 2021. The Genome Guidelines, established in 2001 ahead of two other governmental ethical guidelines on epidemiological research (2002) and clinical research (2003), have largely contributed to regulating genome research in Japan. This article, which reviews 20 years of experience regarding the Genome Guidelines, suggests three key lessons for future regulatory debates and practices. Through this article, the authors, who have been closely involved either in elaborating and/or in applying the Genome Guidelines, advocate for inquiring into the true nature of ethical regulation from the perspective of experts in the field of biomedical research ethics.