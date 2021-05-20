newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Lessons from mothers and grandmothers in three new books on Chinese cooking

By Ben Mims
msn.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last couple of months, three fantastic cookbooks that contextualize what it means to cook Chinese food from a second-generation perspective have been published. Taken together, they provide a snapshot of how the authors of these books detail the push-and-pull of assimilation into Western culture as children while also maintaining connections to previous generations' cultures and traditions by learning to cook from the most important women in their lives.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Food#Vegan#Family Recipes#Cooking Recipes#History Books#Chinese Women#Vegetarian Recipes#Western#Chinese Australian#Taiwanese#Los Angeles Times#Chinese Cooking Texts#Shanghai Cooking#Chinese American Classics#Kitchens#Authors#Ingredients#Modern Interpretations#Love#Influences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
News Break
Recipes
Country
China
Related
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Asian cooking, talented plus-size teen on tap in new books at the library

The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E Alder St., May theme is focused on National Asian American and Pacific Islander Month. This week’s adult feature is nonfiction: “East: 120 vegan and vegetarian recipes from Bangalore to Beijing,” by Meera Sodha. “Sodha presents low-effort, high-reward cooking. Home cooks, especially those looking...
Family RelationshipsSacramento Observer

Book explores mothers’ impact

We can never repay the debt owed our mothers. The true measure of their impact is most often realized in hindsight — moms deserve our highest form of appreciation and gratitude for who we’ve become. She provides evidence of this in THE THREE MOTHERS (ISBN: 978-1-250-75612-, Flatiron Books), by author...
RecipesSeattle Times

A year of cooking with my mother

Let the record show that I make a terrible roommate. I can still hear my mother’s voice as she encountered the sink full of dishes, the counter spilling over with spices and syrups: “I can’t live like this!”. About nine months ago, I moved back home to Atlanta to write...
RecipesPosted by
The Independent

What I learnt from a year of cooking Korean food with my mother

Let the record show that I make a terrible roommate. I can still hear my mother’s voice as she encountered the sink full of dishes, the counter spilling over with spices and syrups: “I can’t live like this!”About nine months ago, I moved back home to write a cookbook with my mother, Jean. A couch-surfing freeloader, I was only supposed to be there for a couple of months to work on the kimchi chapter, a selection of heirloom recipes I would never have been able to develop over the phone. But as each month passed, I found more and more...
Louisiana Statewwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Cooking Up Books From Scratch

Building a cookbook is a lot of work. From recipe testing to photography sessions to finalized editing – the process can be grueling. On this week's show, we hear how it gets done from beginning to end and meet some authors who fell in love with cookbooks at an early age.
Books & Literaturetheartnewspaper.com

Sackler family: three takeaways from a new book about the dynasty’s rise and fall

In Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, Patrick Radden Keefe charts the fortunes of the Sackler family, which prided itself on a long and distinguished history of philanthropy in the US and UK. Institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Smithsonian in Washington, DC, and the Victoria and Albert Museum and Serpentine Galleries in London, have all benefitted from the family’s largesse.
Books & LiteratureForward

Michelle Zauner’s new memoir will tell you how grief tastes

If you don’t think great human drama can play out in a supermarket, just read the first pages of Michelle Zauner’s new memoir, “Crying in H Mart.”. The largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States, H Mart takes its first initial from the Korean phrase han ah reum, which means “one arm full of groceries.” But, Zauner tells us, H Mart is more than a purveyor of staple goods. H Mart is “freedom from the single-aisle ‘ethnic’ section in regular grocery stores.” H Mart is where homesick college students can find authentic soup dumplings, where families can gather at the food court and share banchan, the vegetable side dishes distinctive to Korean cuisine. And it’s the place Zauner goes to mourn her mother, with whom she used to peruse its aisles.
RecipesPosted by
Salon

Chinese cooking wine brings tangy depth to, well . . . everything

Prop stylist: Megan Hedgpeth. Food stylist: Anna Billingskog. (James Ransom / Food52) I love cooking with alcohol. The magnificent aromas, the satisfying glug of rich liquid pouring from the bottle, and, of course, the drinking. Sure, French cooking gets well-deserved attention for its liberal use of wine, and Japanese cooking wouldn't be nearly as delicious without mirin and sake, but there are few places where alcohol is used as effectively, or as liberally, as in Chinese cuisines. If your pantry (or liquor cabinet) is short a bottle of Chinese wine, for cooking and for drinking, it's time to fix that. And we're here to help.
Books & Literaturemainstreet-nashville.com

Flight attendant Katerra Locke becomes children's travel book author

Flight attendant and new author Katerra Locke of Murfreesboro turned her travels into children's books starring her 6-year-old son, Elias, during last year’s pandemic-induced downtime. Locke, a former call center trainer, made the career switch to flight attendant for US Airways, now American Airlines, in 2013 when she was living...
HealthArkansas Online

A lesson from India's crisis

As America beats back covid-19 with vaccines, the catastrophe in India reminds us that much of the world's population has yet to receive a shot. Coping with a virulent second wave of the virus, desperate Indians plead for oxygen tanks for their loved ones. Mass cremations of victims barely cope with the rising death toll, but less than 4% of nearly 1.4 billion people have gotten their first jab.
MilitaryJanes

Chinese army operating helicopters from new PLAGF base near Taiwan

Analysis of commercial satellite imagery indicates that People’s Liberation Army Ground Force (PLAGF) helicopters are operating from a new helicopter base under construction on the Chinese coastline opposite Taiwan. The Yuanqian helicopter base is located approximately 54 km southwest of the port city of Xiamen in China’s southeastern Fujian Province....
WorldNature.com

Looking back: three key lessons from 20 years of shaping Japanese genome research regulations

Since August 2018, a governmental committee in Japan formed jointly by three relevant ministries has reviewed two existing governmental ethical guidelines for revision: Ethical Guidelines for Human Genome/Gene Analysis Research (Genome Guidelines) and Ethical Guidelines for Medical and Health Research Involving Human Subjects. A single set of guidelines integrating the two, keeping the latter as the main framework, was released in March 2021. The Genome Guidelines, established in 2001 ahead of two other governmental ethical guidelines on epidemiological research (2002) and clinical research (2003), have largely contributed to regulating genome research in Japan. This article, which reviews 20 years of experience regarding the Genome Guidelines, suggests three key lessons for future regulatory debates and practices. Through this article, the authors, who have been closely involved either in elaborating and/or in applying the Genome Guidelines, advocate for inquiring into the true nature of ethical regulation from the perspective of experts in the field of biomedical research ethics.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Dough Wines Announces Inaugural Class of Ambassadors

Four Ambassadors will support Dough’s Partnership with the James Beard Foundation. May 17, 2021 (SAN FRANCISCO) – — Dough Wines, the first wine brand from the James Beard Foundation, created in collaboration with Distinguished Vineyards and Wine Partners (DVWP), announces their inaugural class of Dough Wines Ambassadors. Dough Wines is...
RecipesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Food Artists of Instagram Found New Ways to Connect During Quarantine

A year ago, Paris Starn was creating, testing and posting pictures of ornate and complicated pastries as an extension of her brand, Paris 99—a line of hand-sewn, scalloped silhouettes conjuring a bygone femininity, that of a (slightly more risque) 16th century picnic. Her baking was an added bonus for followers of her account: a praline paris-brest, its tan surface matching her perfectly manicured nails; soft and airy cotton candy cupcakes with cloud-like frosting; home-made croissant cake hybrids shot against a checkerboard background. The textures of the flaky pastry, the sounds (crunchy, chewy, ASMR-friendly) and environments of these desserts were just one aspect of her Paris 99 universe. But a year ago, when the world traded pants for sweatsuits, her clothing sales plummeted, and so her cooking practice took center stage.
Drinks/Film

All the Avengers Campus Food, Drinks, Treats, and Novelties Assembling at Disneyland in June

Now that Disneyland is back, the theme park is preparing to open up Avengers Campus to all the Marvel fanatics looks to take a walk through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fan will undoubtedly be happy to hop on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, followed by a walk through the Ancient Sanctum of Doctor Strange and Avengers Headquarters. But it wouldn’t be a proper Marvel theme park experience without some Avengers Campus food, drinks, treats, and novelties, and Disney Parks has provided a full rundown of what will be available.