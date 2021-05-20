newsbreak-logo
The Supreme Court Will Hear A Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

kmuw.org
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the moment that both anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates have been waiting for. One side with gritted teeth, the other with bated breath. On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The ban...

