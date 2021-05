(COVID 19 in Imperial County)....County Public Health Department releases update numbers. Deaths attributed to COVID 19 have increased to 722. Active cases of the virus in Imperial County are now at 106. Of those, 17 are still hospitalized. 8 are in Intensive Care. There are 6 ICU beds available in the county. The positivity rate is now at 7.82%. The new cases per day per 100,000 population is at 6.41. The total doses of vaccines administered in the county are now at 121,600. 52,477 have been fully vaccinated. 69,123 have been partially vaccinated.