newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Urgent Foodbank drive Saturday replaces Postal Service annual collection due to COVID limitations

By John Palminteri
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0KG2_0a5reiia00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has made a new plan to replace an annual drive with the U.S. Postal Service.

Under normal years, local letter carriers participate in a Stamp Out Hunger Letter Carriers Food Drive. Special bags are left at mail boxes and residents then fill them up for the carrier to take away.

This year with COVID-19 rules still in place, that drive is not being held.

It creates a gap of 80,000 pounds of donated food.

Saturday the community is being asked to come by the Foodbank locations in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria to drop off bags of food to make up for the cancelled drive.

Warehouse Manager Jesus Lopez said, specific dry and canned goods can meet many needs and are in big demand. "Peanut butter, cereal, shelf stable items like canned goods that go a long way  especially   protein items like tuna, salmon,  chicken,  canned chicken."

He also says whole chickens and turkeys are accepted and will go right into the on site coolers.

This year there is also a request for new or lightly used cookware. The Foodbank has found that many community members who receive food, do not have adequate cooking supplies.

This includes rice cookers, toaster ovens, pressure cookers, crock pots, electric kettles and utensils. (They are not requesting microwave ovens.)

The Food Bank says the need for food assistance is still very high, even with the pandemic appearing to be less of a crisis these days.
Many people are still out of work, on a thin budget,  and the food help is vital to their financial and physical health.

"Every little bit helps.  one bag, ten bags, anything you want to bring to help out. It is a huge need," says Lopez.

Extra help from staff and volunteers will be on hand for the Saturday food drive, including members of the National Guard.

The drive-thru hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information go to: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12, and KKFX Fox 11.

(More video, photos and details will be added here later today.)

The post Urgent Foodbank drive Saturday replaces Postal Service annual collection due to COVID limitations appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
152
Followers
39
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#U S Postal Service#Charity#Community Service#National Service#Health Food#Urgent Foodbank#The U S Postal Service#The Food Bank#The National Guard#Newschannel#Kkfx Fox 11#Foodbank Drive#Food Assistance#Canned Goods#Special Bags#Adequate Cooking Supplies#Shelf Stable Items#Carrier#Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Charities
Related
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Volunteers Needed at Wildlife Care Network

Volunteers make up an important part of the team at Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN). Spring baby season is in full swing, and SBWCN is urgently looking for more volunteers during this busy time of year! There are two volunteer positions that are in critical need right now:. 1....
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Weed and Wine Come Together in Santa Ynez Valley

This story was originally published by the Santa Barbara Independent and is reproduced here in partnership with Edhat. For 30 years now, Sunstone Winery has provided the Santa Ynez Valley one of its more famously photographed touchstones, shifting from “Tuscan-inspired” villa in wedding albums to “futuristic French chateau,” at least for purposes of one recent Star Trek show.
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Santa Barbara County

There were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Santa Barbara County, according to the county Public Health Department. The county has confirmed 34,391 residents have been infected with the coronavirus since the first positive case was reported in March 2020, the online status report released Sunday showed.
Santa Maria, CAcalcoasttimes.com

Man shot and killed on Santa Maria street

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Santa Maria, in at least the seventh fatal shooting in Santa Barbara County in 2021. During a verbal altercation between a group of people, another man brandished a gun and shot the victim. Shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to...
Orcutt, CAKEYT

Suspicious package investigation prompts shelter-in-place in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. - A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious package in Orcutt on Sunday night, prompting a shelter-in-place for some residents. The package is at Foster Road and Odie Lane. Foster Road is now closed from Orcutt Road to Hummel Drive. The...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Working Vacation: Volunteers Clear 5 miles of Santa Cruz Trail

The saying "it takes a village" certainly does apply to trailwork, especially on the Los Padres Forest Association’s (LPFA) most recent Working Vacation on the Santa Cruz Trail in the San Rafael Wilderness. There were 31 people who helped support the project, overseeing tasks including trail work, cooking, stock support,...
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

Public Health Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional related deaths on Saturday. There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported during the past two weeks, and the county’s cumulative fatality count remained at 450. There were 74 cases still considered to be infectious...
Santa Barbara County, CAsyvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Bunstoppable

Are you looking for a rabbit to call your own? Bunstoppable arrived as a stray and is ready to find his forever home. Bunstoppable is a 1-year-old male, white and brown long-haired rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. He is a guy who appreciates his daily greens and a nice rabbit yard to run and dig in.