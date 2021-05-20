newsbreak-logo
Spearfish, SD

Natalie Swensen, 35

Black Hills Pioneer
 8 hours ago

Natalie Swensen, 35 of Spearfish, died on April 19, 2021, at her home. Natalie was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Kathy L. Swensen, Spearfish and Gary W. Swensen, Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Spearfish High School 2003; AIB Associates in Business, and Upper Iowa U Associates in human resources. She was successfully employed as a teller trainer at Bank of America; and Maximus as closer of Catrina Orphans located in Iowa survivor cases. She also served Wells Fargo in customer service, then ascended to a VP office resolving bad mortgages, all in Des Moines, Iowa.

