newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaston, NC

Q&A: 5 questions with East Gaston baseball's Liam Brady

Gaston Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThough only a seven-week sprint to the finish line, the opportunity to play high school baseball is one East Gaston’s Liam Brady isn’t taking for granted. After receiving the backing of his peers and East Gaston community members, the Warriors’ junior baseball player was voted the first Gaston Gazette/Shelby Star baseball player of the week. He received 52% of a recent poll, beating out Lincoln Charter's Davis Al-Hussaini, Ben Hodge and Porter Hall of Crest, Jake Bidoglio and Matthew Walker of South Point, Forestview's Dalton Thomason and Ty Heavner of Cherryville.

www.gastongazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, NC
City
Cherryville, NC
City
Gaston, NC
Shelby, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Game#Baseball Player#Matthew Hall#Love And Basketball#The Warriors#Q A#East Gaston Baseball#Lincoln Charter#Crest#Forestview#The Gaston Gazette#Travel Baseball#Porter Hall#Rbis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Mississippi Stategreensboro.com

Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State. Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Gamecocks Add Home-and-Home Football Series with North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The two flagship universities of the Carolinas - South Carolina and North Carolina - will renew their rivalry on the gridiron later this decade, as the two schools have inked a home-and-home series to open the 2028 and 2029 seasons, it was announced today. The Tar...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
247Sports

NC State OF Jonny Butler named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior outfielder Jonny Butler of the No. 23 NC State baseball team has been named this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This is the first weekly honor of his career as the Channahon, Ill., native...
Columbia, SCfbschedules.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with the University of North Carolina was obtained from the University of South Carolina via a state Freedom of Information Act request.
Gaston, NCGaston Gazette

East-West All-Star rosters announced. What area seniors have one game left to play?

Before leaving for the college of their choice, nine seniors from Cleveland and Gaston counties have a final duty to uphold for their respective high schools. The state Coaches Association (NCCA) announced its East-West All-Star football rosters on Wednesday, news relayed via a prepared statement. Played at Greensboro’s Robert B. Jamieson Stadium, the game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Shelby, NCShelby Star

Forestview, Shelby golfers flirt with state gold. How did they do at NCHSAA championship?

Several area golfers vied for NCHSAA state boys golf titles on Monday. Here’s how they fared. Class 3A: Forestview’s Nick Norman tied for second at the 3A boys golf state championship, his 2-under 70 a shot behind T.C. Roberson’s Lucas Benjamin Ward. The Jaguar talent was one of four just behind the individual champion, among them Northwood’s Jacob Conklin, Cameron Hardison of J.H. Rose and Terry Sanford’s Ethan Paschal.
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom freshman wins 3A West boys golf regional

SHELBY — Freedom freshman boys golfer Alex Bock capped a stellar week on the course for the Patriots by winning the NCHSAA 3A West Regional individual championship on Thursday at River Bend YMCA Golf Course. Bock became Burke County’s first regional champion in the sport since Draughn sophomore Alex Parker...
Shelby, NCWatauga Democrat

Watauga girls soccer upsets Crest, 5-3 to advance in state playoffs

SHELBY — Five different Pioneers -- Shaelyn Sheaff, Katie Durham, Brelyn Sturgill, Samantha Bertrand, and Lily Brown -- found the back of the net on Monday, May 3, as No. 16 seeded Watauga girls soccer upset No. 1 Crest to advance to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A championship tournament.
Clemson, SCShelby Star

Clemson's Justin Foster changes mind, will return for senior season

Clemson football got a breath of new energy. Defensive end Justin Foster, who previously said he decided to step away because of lingering health issues from COVID-19, has changed his mind. It was announced Wednesday that Foster, with the support of his doctors, will return to the Tigers for the 2021 season.
Northampton County, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

Bitter end: Jags fall in regional final

GASTON — There was no fire-and-brimstone sermon by members of the Northampton County coaching staff in the moments after Friday’s 47-6 loss to Northside-Pinetown in regional-round play of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A football playoffs. Optimism, however, was offered aplenty. “I’m losing my seniors that got a taste...
Northampton County, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

Back-to-back? Jags eye consecutive regional titles

Such is the case tonight for the Northampton County varsity football team, which will duel Northside-Pinetown for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A East Region crown — its second appearance in the posteason’s penultimate game in as many years. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Gaston. And wouldn’t...