SUSE bridges the gap between openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise

If you are running a Tiger Lake or Zen 3 processor on a recent version of Windows 10 you now have the option to enable chip level security on Chrome 90 to help protect against some types of attacks you may encounter while browsing. The combination of one of those chips and Win10 20H1 or newer allows Chrome to make use of Control-flow Enforcement Technology to mitigate code reuse attacks that make use of the RET instruction to steer your CPU core to addresses specified by an attacker, in order string together tasks in a malicious way.