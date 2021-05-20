newsbreak-logo
SUSE bridges the gap between openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise

By Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols
ZDNet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNot so long ago if you wanted to run Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), but not pay for support, you ran CentOS. Now, Red Hat has transformed CentOS into CentOS Stream, a rolling-release Linux distribution. Top European Linux distributor SUSE has gone the other way. Its latest SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP3 release comes with full binary compatibility between its community Linux distribution, openSUSE Leap, and SLES.

