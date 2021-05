In recent years Xbox has gone from being a significant player in the console space to taking important steps towards becoming a staple of the PC gaming experience. After Phil Spencer took over as Head of Xbox in 2014, the company introduced the Play Anywhere initiative, which allowed players to own the PC and Xbox copies of a single title without paying extra. On top of that, Xbox brought their ever-growing Game Pass catalogue to PC in 2019. While these new features have received a warm welcome from players on the platform, Xbox on PC still has a long way to go before it can stand among the heavy hitters of PC gaming.