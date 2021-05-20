newsbreak-logo
Palestine firefighter injured while battling Thursday morning house fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained while battling a structure fire Thursday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Palestine Fire Department, upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the residence. Crews worked through shift change this morning to extinguish the fire and get all equipment back in service. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with a cut to his arm requiring staples.

