Mitski has been laying low since the explosion of acclaim around her 2018 album Be the Cowboy, releasing music only sparingly as part of other projects. First, it was “Cop Car,” her contribution to the soundtrack for 2020 horror film The Turning, and now it’s her exclusive soundtrack for Z2 Comics graphic novel This Is Where We Fall, a science-fiction series from writer Chris Miskiewicz and illustrator Vincent Kings, the latest song from which debuted Tuesday afternoon.