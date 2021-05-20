How to Get iOS Notifications on Your Oculus Quest
Entering virtual reality is fun, but it can also be productive: Lately, I’ve found it a fairly decent way to get in a quick workout. However, strapping on a VR headset does require me to untether from my phone and miss out on all the scintillating messages my friends are sending my way—or at least, it did. If you’re an Oculus Quest owner, you can now get all of your iPhone’s notifications sent right to your virtual screen (and soon, Android users will get the opportunity as well).lifehacker.com