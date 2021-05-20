PS5 Seller Arrested After Allegedly Shipping Water Bottles Instead of the Console

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have two notable console exclusives releasing this year, or so we thought. One of these games is Halo Infinite, which is probably the biggest exclusive release this year across all of Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo. In addition to Halo Infinite, Microsoft has also cut a deal to get Stalker 2 as a console exclusive. At the time this was announced, there was no word of the deal being a timed exclusive, but apparently it is. Stalker 2 may not come to PS5 this year, but it looks like it won't be releasing that far after the Xbox version drops sometime this holiday season. In a normal year, this wouldn't be a huge loss for Xbox, but 2021 isn't a normal year. There are hardly any compelling games currently slated for 2021, making Stalker 2 a pretty marquee release for the year.