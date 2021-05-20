PS5 Seller Arrested After Allegedly Shipping Water Bottles Instead of the Console
Console transactions have occasionally gone awry since the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X whenever consoles are purchased outside of the mainstay retailers, and at least one instance of that happening recently has led to an arrest. A woman in Shiga, Japan, was arrested recently for allegedly shipping a customer some bottles of water instead of the new PlayStation 5 console after advertising the “console” for the premium price tag one would expect to pay for it.comicbook.com