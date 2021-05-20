The Best Farmhouse Paint Colors for Cozy Warmth in Every Room

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together close. They look right at home when they're layered for winter, but in softer colorways and lighter fabrics, a cable knit sweater is a great all-season contender. Variations on textures, shapes, and silhouettes are giving the knit that was traditionally worn on the high sea a high-fashion makeover. For spring, style a cropped knit version with a feminine slip skirt or pair a fitted knit with a light denim wash. Open weaves and mixed materials side-step traditional diamond-weave cable knits, but offer a fun fashion boost for a warm weather sweater scenario. Ahead, we've got new guard options to choose from.