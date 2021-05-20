newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Debate over New York's subway map was a "historic moment in design history" says Gary Hustwit

By Marcus Fairs
Dezeen
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legendary 1978 clash between graphic designers Massimo Vignelli and John Tauranac epitomises "the challenges that designers still face every day," according to filmmaker Gary Hustwit, who has written a book about the event. Held at New York's Cooper Union design school, the two designers argued over the merits of...

Apparelkicksonfire.com

The MTA x New Balance 920 Is Inspired By New York’s Subway

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) teams up with New Balance to collaborate on a special iteration of the New Balance 920. Inspired by New York’s subway, the MTA x New Balance 920 starts off with a Grey-colored upper constructed out of revamped mesh and matching suede overlays. Additional details include the reflective hits and the official MTA logo embroidered on the heel. The American flag and Union Jack flags act as lace dubraes and are a nod to the intercontinental connection of this particular collaboration.
New York City, NYaninteriormag.com

Kin & Company preambles New York’s reopening by showcasing 20 socially-interactive designs

As temperatures climb and plants bloom, New York City is inching closer to its official reopening on July 1st. What better way to celebrate this long-anticipated moment than with an exhibition of 20 distinct designs that champion post-pandemic social interaction within the outdoor sphere. Popular Brooklyn-based furniture studio Kin & Company is mounting Inside~Out in the Garden from May 13th to June 24th. This second annual group show brings together works from New York’s ever-resilient crop of independent makers. Initially planned for last year, the exhibition debuts works meticulously crafted during the long months of quarantine.
Visual ArtVice

The most beautiful subway station in New York captured by David Rothenberg

For the past thirteen years, photographer David Rothenberg has begun his daily commute at the busy Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue subway station. Located in Queens, New York, at the intersection of 74th Street, Broadway, and Roosevelt Avenue, the station looks like many others across the city, save for a large handmade glass work that sits above its eastern facade. Casting prismatic light over the hundreds of thousands of commuters that pass through it each day, the window, installed in 2004, elevates an otherwise unremarkable subway station into a celestial space of different colours at different moments of the day, particularly, David says, in the mornings.
Relationship AdviceLiterary Hub

A Brief History of the New York Times Wedding Announcements

The first piece of content that can be identified as a wedding announcement appeared in the New-York Daily Times on September 18, 1851. “In Trinity Church, Fredonia, on the 15th, inst., by Rev. T.P. Tyler, JOHN M. GRANT, Esq., of Jamestown, to SARAH, daughter of Hon. JAMES MULLETT of Fredonia.” In that same edition, the governor of Pennsylvania empowered his fellow citizens to help capture enslaved Black people who had crossed the border into Maryland and who had, in the course of protecting dozens of other fugitives who had holed up in a barn, shot and killed two of the enslavers in pursuit, who went by the name of Gorsuch. The paper also declared that George P. Putnam would soon be publishing The Book of Home Beauty by Mrs. Kirkland, complete with “twelve elegantly engraved Female Portraits,” and that “A Bloomer Costume,” otherwise known as a woman wearing pants, had made an appearance on 6th Avenue two days before, but had been faced by a group of self-described Conservatives, who had manifested their hostility toward such a progressive movement. This was where Sarah Mullett and John M. Grant, Esq., pledged their troth: a young America with the manners of a preschooler and the morals of a pawn broker, where enslaved people faced charges of treason for just trying to get free, and where anyone who was not a white man faced diminution and disregard.
New York City, NYNews 12

24/7 subway service returns to New York Monday

Monday will mark the return of 24-hour subway service in New York City. Some subway riders say they feel like it's yet another sign that the world is coming back to life as it was before the pandemic. Now that New York is easing restrictions on bars, restaurants and other...
Restaurantsglobalheroes.com

The 'Alice in Wonderland-esque' bar hidden in a New York subway station

Behind an inconspicuous black door on a stairwell in New York’s 28th Street subway station, the person in the know will find cocktail lounge La Noxe. The roughly 500-square-foot (46-square-meter) dimly lit bar is an oasis from the street noise and the screeching of the trains as they grind to a halt.
New York City, NYPosted by
CandysDirt

There Are Still Deals to be Had in New York City’s Historic Apartment Buildings

New York City is well on its way to turning the COVID corner. From Mets games to museums, the reopening process promises to bring both locals and visitors back to Manhattan. So what does the market look like for those thinking of taking a bite of the Big Apple? According to Forbes, record-low interest rates and competitive pricing stimulated sales throughout the first quarter. Inventory, which had climbed as high as 9,600 units last fall, dropped to just over 7,000 by the end of March.
TrafficArkansas Online

Engineer notes flaws in design of subway

MEXICO CITY -- The Mexico City elevated subway line that collapsed this week, killing 25 people, was problem-plagued and poorly designed from the day of its inauguration in 2012, but few expected it would collapse. However, an official 2017 survey of damage caused by a 7.1-magnitude quake showed indications of...
New York City, NYGothamist.com

24-Hour Subway Service Resumes In New York City

Monday morning marked the first time in over a year that the MTA allowed riders to swipe into the subway past 2 a.m. There was no fanfare, or ribbon cutting, just hot platforms and relatively infrequent train service greeted customers. But that was enough. “It feels good to be able...
New York City, NYJewelers Circular Keystone Online

How She’s Managing: New York City–Based Designer Mimi So

Every Thursday during the pandemic, we’re checking in on members of the jewelry trade in an attempt to glean shareable tips and tricks for doing business—and living as well as possible—during the COVID-19 crisis. Today we hear from designer Mimi So, whose classic and playful fine jewelry has been a...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

How The Circle's set designer designed the reality show's kitschy, gorgeous rooms

Britain-based production designer Catherine Land explains how she designs a dozen apartments at once. "I design them across a month," she says. "But then we only have about one week to two weeks to put all the rooms in, to redecorate them and do them all. America’s normally (filmed) first, so that’s great, because we get a bit longer for America. You can probably tell. You get more bang for buck on your screen, because I had more time to work on those. I do loads of research for the whole year. I’m doing research on interiors, taking inspiration from really great interior designers or artists. There are some amazing British artists that always (make me) go, 'Oh God, I want to do a room like that.'" ALSO: Season 2 was better than it has any right to be.
DesignArchDaily

How BIG Created The Smile Using Black Stainless-Steel Panels

Designed by the Danish architecture office BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, The Smile made of black blasted stainless steel extends along 126th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan. Inspired by the surface of the moon and the cultural influences of the city district, the T-shaped building fits seamlessly into the surrounding red and brown brick buildings. The interlocking chessboard-like facade panels were manufactured in Cologne, Germany by POHL Facade Division. Flanked by room-high windows, The Smile aims to reflect sunlight and amplitude into the daily lives of its residents.
Beauty & Fashionsunset.com

Get The Cool Scandi Style of Danish Design Star HAY for Under $100

HAY there, Bay Area! The Danish design brand, on its way to becoming a household name in the States, opens its second California shop in Berkeley. When the Danish design brand HAY was founded in 2002, their mission was to make capital D Design more accessible to a global market, and to update ideas about what Scandinavian design really is, which isn’t as pale and sterile as you may suspect. Husband/wife duo and founders Mette and Rolf Hay were committed to recruiting their generation’s best designers to create cool, useful, colorful products with a graphic punch.