Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives $1.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.28.