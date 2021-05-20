newsbreak-logo
Burst Price Hits $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $42.60 million and $385,070.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

