‘Glamping’ at Belcampo Farms
OAKLAND, CALIF. – A culinary experience on offer by Belcampo Farms gives new meaning to “pampered chefs.”. Belcampo, which bills itself as a “climate-positive company,” announced two all-inclusive Meat Camps in 2021 slated for Sept. 3-5 and Sept. 24-26. At least 34 individuals will be treated to an immersive experience designed to give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at regenerative farming practices and an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of butchery and open-fire grilling in a COVID-19 safe outdoor setting at the Belcampo Estate in Gazelle, Calif. Campers will eat farm-to-table meals and beverages straight from Belcampo’s farms. Belcampo’s skilled farm staff and chefs will hold mini workshops and cooking sessions.www.meatpoultry.com