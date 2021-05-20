‘Glamping’ at Belcampo Farms

CHAMPLAIN, VA – Jay Hundley and his family farm about 6,000 acres in eastern Virginia, in Essex, King George, Caroline and Richmond counties. They raise corn, soybeans, wheat, barley, oats and put up some orchardgrass hay. About 1,900 acres are irrigated, thanks to 26 center pivots, supplied mostly by surface water. Some of their wheat, barley and oats are grown for seed. They attribute their success to the sandy loam of the area, the hard work of their employees, the good nature of the landowners they work with to be able to farm so many acres and luck.