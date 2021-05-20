newsbreak-logo
Agriculture

‘Glamping’ at Belcampo Farms

By Erica Shaffer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, CALIF. – A culinary experience on offer by Belcampo Farms gives new meaning to “pampered chefs.”. Belcampo, which bills itself as a “climate-positive company,” announced two all-inclusive Meat Camps in 2021 slated for Sept. 3-5 and Sept. 24-26. At least 34 individuals will be treated to an immersive experience designed to give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at regenerative farming practices and an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of butchery and open-fire grilling in a COVID-19 safe outdoor setting at the Belcampo Estate in Gazelle, Calif. Campers will eat farm-to-table meals and beverages straight from Belcampo’s farms. Belcampo’s skilled farm staff and chefs will hold mini workshops and cooking sessions.

Agriculturebeef2live.com

Farm Labor

October Hired Workers Down 6 Percent; Gross Wage Rate Increased 6 Percent from Previous Year. There were 758,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on the Nation's farms and ranches during the week of October 11-17, 2020, down 6 percent from the October 2019 reference week. Workers hired directly by farm operators numbered 777,000 during the week of July 12-18, 2020, down 3 percent from the July 2019 reference week.
Grocery & SupermaketHerald-Times

Farmers market springs forth

The Bedford Farmers Market opened for the season Saturday in downtown Bedford with local crafters selling their wares along with bakers offering baked goods and growers with early season vegetables, plant starts, farm eggs and fresh meat. The market changes weekly with new vendors joining throughout the summer, as gardens...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

On-Farm Research

Farmers are constantly bombarded with the latest gee-whiz product or practice they should have on the farm. However, producers are often skeptical, saying it can be hard to find good, unbiased research and information on how it might work in their own production systems. One way to get your questions answered is to allocate a small percentage of acres to try them out for yourself.
Kansas City, MOkkfi.org

Urban Farming

We now live in a world of expensive un-nutritious monocrops, often genetically modified to require the chemicals that have destroyed their nutritional value. Often irradiated or otherwise treated to keep them from rotting on their long journey around the world from farm to grocery store. What’s the solution?. Join host,...
Newmarket, NHcarriagetownenews.com

SELT Conserves Clarke Farm

EXETER – On May 4, the Southeast Land Trust of NH (SELT) completed a conservation easement on Clarke Farm, a 300-acre, grass-based livestock operation that straddles the towns of Newmarket and Epping. Jack and Linda Clarke originally purchased the property in 1977. The farm raises cattle and sheep on pasture, selling their meats into the local food market.
AgricultureWVNews

Farm-o-gram

Winchester, Va. — Stocker-Feeder Cattle ($/100 wt.) (as of May 3) Hay and Straw Prices — New Holland, Pa., per ton:. The University of Maryland Extension is available to complete nutrient management plans or soil analysis, even though the office in not open at this time. The Maryland Department of Agriculture has relaxed some of the requirements for nutrient management plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grocery & Supermaketmybackyardnews.com

SKYDOG FARM

Come spend some time out in nature, enjoy our gardens. and shop our full selection of pesticide free succulents,. rosemary bonsai trees and nursery plants. In order to reduce food and packaging waste, our leafy greens and herbs are available for preorder only. Save 15% off market price when you pickup at your order here at the farm.
Miami, AZArizona Silver Belt

Farm Swap & Shop sponsored by the Ellison Family Farm

All are welcome whether you are shopping, swapping, selling or just socializing. Saturday May 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 520 W. Live Oak in Miami. Bring what you have: Live animals - poultry, goats, sheep, rabbits and swine; new and gently used livestock and garden equipment and tools; handmade gifts, clothing, leather works, soaps, salves and lotions; flowers, plants and seedlings; honey, eggs, jams and jellies; cookies, cakes, brownies, pies, bread and so much more.
AgricultureTampa Bay News Wire

Choosing a Small Farm Tractor

If you have a small farm, get an all-purpose tractor. It should allow you to complete as many tasks as possible. You may buy a specialized model afterward, but the first machine must be versatile. Follow our guide to pick the best model. 1. Optimal Size. For a farm smaller...
Champlain, VAcountryfolks.com

The blessing of farming at Cloverfield Farms

CHAMPLAIN, VA – Jay Hundley and his family farm about 6,000 acres in eastern Virginia, in Essex, King George, Caroline and Richmond counties. They raise corn, soybeans, wheat, barley, oats and put up some orchardgrass hay. About 1,900 acres are irrigated, thanks to 26 center pivots, supplied mostly by surface water. Some of their wheat, barley and oats are grown for seed. They attribute their success to the sandy loam of the area, the hard work of their employees, the good nature of the landowners they work with to be able to farm so many acres and luck.
Greensburg, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

The seasons of farming

Even if you’re never been on a farm many of the ag mural scenes Beverly Wilson has painted on the building at East and N. Main streets will be familiar to you. In the painting, she shows the seasons of Farming. I hope you have the opportunity to stand there for a while to take in some of the smaller scenes within the overall painting.
AgricultureTimes News

Resort adds organic farm

Blue Mountain Resort has put in an organic farm, named Blue Star Farms. Barb Green, president of Blue Mountain Resort, said they’ve put in a high tunnel and a greenhouse, and are planning 2 to 3 acres of greens to be used in the resort’s Slopeside Pub & Grill Restaurant for farm-to-table.
Shelburne, VTmynbc5.com

Monday Motivation: On The Farm

SHELBURNE, Vt. — Shelburne Farms in Shelburne, Vermont, isn't your typical photography studio. Aliza Eliazarov started photographing animals about a decade ago. It was curiosity that drove her to pick up her camera and find her focus. "I was living in New York City. I realized I didn't know enough...
Vermilion County, ILDanville Commercial-News

Farm to operating table

For about 30 years, Illinois Farm Bureau has injected about $320,000 into the mission to get health care for farmers, by means of the Rural Nurse Practitioner Scholarship Program. This year alone, the bureau will award 15 scholarships in the amount of $4,000, funded by the Rural Illinois Medical Student...
AgricultureCumberland County Sentinel

Hawkins Homestead Farm is a small farm with big dreams

Alabama residents and owners of Hawkins Homestead Farm, Rachel and Brandon Hawkins, did not grow up farming. “We’re city people,” Rachel says, smiling. “When we got to a place where we had the space, we started a family garden.”. What began as a simple backyard garden has grown into a...
Recipespetproductnews.com

Farm Stand Collection

Lord Jameson presents the Farm Stand Collection. Apple Pops offers rich notes of juicy apple bits paired with a savory blend of cranberries and wild blueberries. Carrot Pops provides a real carrot cake experience with rich notes of organic carrot layered with cinnamon, oats and peanut butter. The recipes are free of gluten, corn, soy, dairy, artificial colors, preservatives and GMO ingredients. Each treat is soft and hand rolled in party-colored shredded organic coconut.
Eustis, FLmycentralfloridafamily.com

Momma G Farms

Free Kid’s Food Forest Adventure (Sold Out) Free Kid’s Food Forest Adventure (Sold Out) |Recurring Event (See all) *Click on any event that you are interested in to find more information. Within the event page, there will be a link(s) that takes you to the event producer’s website/social page where you can confirm all the details with information directly from the event producer. Changes in event details, human error and cancellations can and will occur. Double checking the details from the producer/venue of the event you want to attend ensures accuracy for your family.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

A Salute to Farm Mothers

When you see the heading “farm mothers,” you might be expecting to read about our beef cows and their calves, but I’ve already brought you up to date on our herd’s calving season. On this Mother’s Day weekend, I’m thinking instead about my own mother and the many other mothers...
Agriculturediys.com

Vertical Farming – How To Start Vertical Farms At Home

Vertical farming at home is hailed as the next big trend toward making homes more self-sufficient and feeding the world in the 21st century. Not everyone is blessed with a spacious garden that grows just about everything you need. But don’t let the lack of gardening space put you down because in-home vertical farming is both a viable option and a rewarding experience.
AgricultureMarietta Times

On the Farm

David Florence, owner of Florence Creamery, said Future Farmers of America has turned his daughter, Allison, into the person she is today. “I’m very proud. She was a shy girl to start with, and they have turned her around and made her into something I never would have guessed she could ever be,” Florence said.