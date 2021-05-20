newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

May Is Mental Health Awareness Month

 13 hours ago

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. If you needed help, would you know where to turn? According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults experience mental illness each year. Demi Johnson, behavioral health program specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, says there are warning signs you may notice in yourself or others that indicate a need to seek help. Those signs include a drastic change in mood, behavior or personality; an increase in substance use; or ongoing difficulty in sleeping. Moreover, someone may be overwhelmed with intense worries or concerns that get in the way of daily activities.

Iowa State
#Community Health#Health Education#Behavioral Health#Iowans#Stress Counselors#Legal Education#Iowa Concern Services#Ongoing Difficulty#Daily Activities#Warning Signs#Today#Personality
