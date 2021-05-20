May Is Mental Health Awareness Month

You’ve probably heard; we’re in the midst of a mental health crisis. Post-lockdown depression, loneliness, anxiety, OCD and agoraphobia are high and our health services are nowhere near equipped to cope. Ask anyone who works in A&E and they will tell you that there has been an influx of patients suffering from frightening illnesses of the mind, from terrifying panic attacks to desperate suicide attempts. The situation is dire; it is very much a matter of life and death. And the mental health conversation that we have for years been told to view as the key to it all - on social media, in advertising, in books and television – is severely lacking. Is it okay to not be okay? Or is that sentiment a mere plaster on the gaping wound of some mental illnesses - for those for whom it is very much not okay to not be okay.