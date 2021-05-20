Ford Ranger Raptor Spied Towing Heavy Load In Colorado Mountains

Despite all of the doom and gloom going on around the world lately, this past year has been a rather exciting one for American truck fans. Ford pulled the cover off of the all-new 14th generation F-150 lineup, bringing with it a suite of new tech features like the Pro Power OnBoard generator, OTA Update capabilities, and the BlueCruise ADAS system. The folks over at Ram may not have unveiled a new generation of trucks this year, but they did roll out the oh-so-sweet TRX. Things have been relatively quiet on the General Motors front however, but that should be changing soon. Thanks to the folks over at The Fast Lane Truck, we now have more spy footage of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra out doing some high-altitude testing in the mountains of Colorado.