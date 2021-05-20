Ford Ranger Raptor Spied Towing Heavy Load In Colorado Mountains
When Ford reintroduced the Ranger to US buyers back in 2018, offering a Raptor version seemed a no-brainer. Sure enough, the mid-size truck was Raptorized later that year, but only for markets outside the States. Ford's explanation was that Americans already had a Raptor with the F-150, whereas the rest of the world had Ranger. Whether that argument holds true for the next-generation Ranger remains to be seen, but another Raptor is coming.