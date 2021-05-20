Gov. Whitmer Lifting All Outdoor Limits June 1st, All Other Restrictions July 1st
On June 1st, all outdoor capacity limits in the state of Michigan will be lifted completely, and one month later, the state will lift all of the broad mask and gathering orders that remain in place according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who ditched her own mask while standing at Dow Diamond in Midland for her latest press conference, where she is collapsing, or reconfiguring her MI Vacc to Normal Plan.www.moodyonthemarket.com