Gov. Whitmer Lifting All Outdoor Limits June 1st, All Other Restrictions July 1st

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday morning that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Kentucky will be lifted on June 11. This follows recommendations from the CDC that all individuals who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a face masks in most locations—indoors or outdoors—and that will extend to all Kentuckians on June 11. The governor says this gives plenty of time for everyone who has not yet gotten a vaccine, including children 12 years of age and up, to get one and reach those fully vaccinated requirements.