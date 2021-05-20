newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer Lifting All Outdoor Limits June 1st, All Other Restrictions July 1st

By ABC News
moodyonthemarket.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 1st, all outdoor capacity limits in the state of Michigan will be lifted completely, and one month later, the state will lift all of the broad mask and gathering orders that remain in place according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who ditched her own mask while standing at Dow Diamond in Midland for her latest press conference, where she is collapsing, or reconfiguring her MI Vacc to Normal Plan.

www.moodyonthemarket.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Midland, MI
Health
Midland, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Garlin Gilchrist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cdc#Funerals#Term Limits#State President#Deputy Governor#State Department#Cdc#Michiganders#Dow Diamond#Governor Whitmer#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gov Gretchen Whitmer#Outdoor Capacity Limits#Indoor Capacity Limits#Mask Restrictions#Steps Michigan Residents#Permanent Rules#Outdoor Events#Convention Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Whitmer: Legislature needs to OK $370M for childcare as more residents to restart in-person work

With COVID cases in Michigan receding and vaccinations increasing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the GOP-led Legislature to work with her to pass $370 million to help in providing childcare for workers heading back to in-person work.  Whitmer announced earlier this week the state reached the milestone of 55% of residents 16 and up […] The post Whitmer: Legislature needs to OK $370M for childcare as more residents to restart in-person work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Virginia StateWashingtonian.com

Virginia Could Lift All Covid Capacity and Gathering Limits on June 15

Governor Ralph Northam said today that Virginia could drop pandemic capacity and gathering limits on June 15 if Covid case numbers continue to decrease while vaccination rates go up. Many pandemic restrictions in Virginia are already relaxing on May 15, expanding capacity limits for sporting events, entertainment venues, and gatherings....
Public Healththeberkshireedge.com

Gov. Baker announces end to all COVID19 restrictions on May 29

Boston — At a press conference today, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that starting on May 29 all COVID-19 restrictions will come to an end. Noting that the Commonwealth was on track to meet its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, the governor announced that the face cover mandate will be rescinded on May 29. Businesses will no longer be subject to capacity limits and all businesses will be allowed to reopen. More can be read about the new guidance here.
HealthWSJM

Whitmer Announces State Has Passed 55% Vaccination Rate

Michigan has passed the 55% mark when it comes to vaccinating residents. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released the following:. Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced that 55% of Michiganders have received their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement marks the first milestone of the ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan, which would enable in-person work to resume across all employment sectors on May 24. Governor Whitmer released a video on social media congratulating Michiganders for achieving this important step and encouraged others to get vaccinated to help us get back to normal.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Axios

Minnesota set to end all COVID restrictions by July 1

Summer is on in Minnesota. What's happening: All COVID-19 restrictions on business and gatherings will be gone by May 28, and the state's mask mandate will be gone by at least July 1, but probably earlier. Gov. Tim Walz laid out a three-step timeline for getting the state back to...
Public Healthwhtc.com

Whitmer lifts mask mandate for the vaccinated

HOLLAND (WTHC-AM/FM) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a relaxation in mask rules for COVID-19, so the state rules are consistent with federal rules announced earlier this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. A CDC statement indicated “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically...
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

DeWine Announces COVID Restrictions Will End June 2nd

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday afternoon that the COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place will end in three weeks, on June 2nd. A state-wide mask mandate and other regulations have been active since July 2020. “It’s time to end the health orders,” DeWine said in his state-wide address....
Public Healthwhopam.com

Gov. Beshear: remaining restrictions to be lifted June 11

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday morning that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Kentucky will be lifted on June 11. This follows recommendations from the CDC that all individuals who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a face masks in most locations—indoors or outdoors—and that will extend to all Kentuckians on June 11. The governor says this gives plenty of time for everyone who has not yet gotten a vaccine, including children 12 years of age and up, to get one and reach those fully vaccinated requirements.
Maryland StatePosted by
93.9 WKYS

Gov. Hogan Lifts All COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions In Maryland

As of Saturday, all COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be lifted on all indoor and outdoor venues. The only restriction remaining is the mandate to wear masks indoors at businesses. That mandate will be lifted once 70% of Maryland adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine. Right now, just over 65% of Marylanders have gotten their first shot.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

Michigan lifts indoor mask requirement for vaccinated people. LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is lifting a mask requirement for fully vaccinated people and says the unvaccinated don’t need to wear one outdoors. A broad indoor face covering mandate will expire in July. The announcement Friday from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Michigan’s order takes effect at 9 a.m. Saturday. People outside won’t have to wear a mask regardless of whether they have gotten a shot. While inside, the fully vaccinated can go without a face covering. Those who aren’t vaccinated must still wear a mask indoors.
Public Healthrecordpatriot.com

Thompson: Governor is on right track with new COVID-19 plan

On April 29, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave control of mask mandates, social distancing and re-opening of businesses back to the people of Michigan. She did that by declaring that her administration will remove the rest of the COVID-19 restrictions when enough people are vaccinated. With about half the state now with at least one shot, infection and hospitalization rates starting to decline again — very good news!