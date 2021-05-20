Jack in the Box hires new COO
SAN DIEGO — Tony Darden has been named senior vice president and chief operating officer at Jack in the Box Inc. He joins the company from Mooyah Burgers Fries and Shake, where he was president for the past two years. Before that, he was COO at Taco Bueno and Sun Holdings, a restaurant franchisee with a portfolio of more than 1,000 restaurants for brands including Burger King, Popeyes, Krispy Kreme and Arby’s. He also held operations leadership roles at Panera Bread and Metromedia Restaurant Group/Bennigan’s.www.meatpoultry.com