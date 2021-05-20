Jack in the Box hires new COO

Colliers International, a Toronto-based commercial real estate firm, has hired a client experience leader at its Chicago office. The company named Beth Moore its senior vice president and head of client experience in the firm’s Americas Occupier Services division. She will be based in the Windy City and be responsible for leading a team that focuses on advising clients on how to create offices that accommodate flexible and remote workplaces, a sector of the CRE market that is becoming increasingly important as employers begin to bring workers back to offices and downtown vacancy rates continue to rise.