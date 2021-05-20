newsbreak-logo
Necromunda: Hired Gun Trailer Shows Off Man’s Best Friend

By Justin Oneil
thisgengaming.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFocus Home Interactive and developer Streum On Studio have released a new trailer today for Necromunda: Hired Gun and this one is focused on man’s best friend. Necromunda: Hired Gun is a fast-paced FPS set where you play as a bounty hunter with a canine companion. The game will be out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on June 1 digitally with pre-orders now open. Retail copies will arrive on June 30.

thisgengaming.com
