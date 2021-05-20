Necromunda: Hired Gun Trailer Shows Off Man’s Best Friend

Rambo-san In a wild twist of fate, Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War players will be able to outfit themselves as (let’s be honest) how they see themselves and how they really are. Of course by that I mean, there will be a John Rambo skin and anime cosmetics available during the month of May. Earlier today, the Call of Duty Twitter account teased the Rambo skin with a short video of John Rambo stalking his prey, ready with a flaming arrow following him. It is unclear what the exact parameters or extent of this crossover will be, but it will all kick off on May 20th.