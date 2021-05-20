The Real Reason Fans Are Losing It Over Prince William

The royal family has dealt with a lot of drama in the past few years, including the fact that, in 2020, Prince Charles reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The same can be said for his son, Prince William, who apparently became very ill. In fact, the second heir to the throne was in such bad shape, that those around him were apparently incredibly worried. That's surely one of the reasons why those who adore the royals were happy to see the Duke of Cambridge post a special photo to Instagram on May 20.