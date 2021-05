Evan Fournier is the perfect fit next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on offense, as well as a great target for the team’s other playmakers. Fournier can score from anywhere and in bursts without demanding the ball as much as Boston’s core players, which is the exact type of piece they needed. Making a move in the middle of such a weird season has been a little awkward, so we kind of have to pray for him to re-sign to get the most out of him.