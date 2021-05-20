A game changing year for KLAL

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: SCGC is a 55 plus, lot rent, 495 acres manufactured home community which includes a Ron Garl designed Championship 18 hole Golf Course. There is a 22,000 sq ft.. clubhouse which houses a 427 seat ballroom for community events concerts, plays, church services, dances, etc. We have a Sports Bar and Grill beauty shop, arts and crafts room gift shop, library, fitness area, billiards room, men and women locker rooms with saunas and a full service Golf Pro Shop. We also have 8 Shuffleboard courts, two Tennis Courts, two Pickleball courts two Swimming Pools and a 10 person Whirlpool. Great Central Florida location. We are 45 minute drive to the Tampa International. Airport and 50 minute drive to the Orlando International Airport. You can reach Busch Gardens - Tampa, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios - Orlando, Sea World, and Legoland, of Florida all within 45 minutes of your home! With 90 minutes, you can enjoy the beaches of St. Petersburg - Clearwater, Sarasota, Bradenton on the gulf of Mexico, or Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Cocoa Beach and the space Coast on the Atlantic Ocean.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Patricia Berkefeld, Shalamar Creek/Murex at 863-665-0550</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NDMyNTklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> For More Information, Please go to the Virtual Tour Link. Located in Senior Park with Monthly Lot Rent of $715. YOU MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM PALM HARBOR HOME WITH SOFT, NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT! ENJOY RELAXING IN THE SUNROOM OR LANAI. THE SUNROOM HAS ACCESS TO THE PRIVATE BACK PATIO WITH NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND. THE MAIN LIVING AREA IS SPACIOUS WITH A WALL OF TRANSOM WINDOWS TO BRING IN NATURAL LIGHT! WHAT A JOY TO PREPARE MEALS IN THIS SUPER KITCHEN! GREAT SPACE PLUS A SLIDING GLASS DOOR FOR EASY ACCESS TO THE SUNROOM WHEN ENTERTAINING! LOVELY LANDSCAPING ADDS CURB APPEAL ALONG WITH THE GARAGE FOR YOUR GOLF CART AND STORAGE. **Home is Mostly Unfurnished. **2020 Sunroom Roof. **Golf Cart is Optional, Please Inquire if Interested. SCHALAMAR CREEK IS A GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY OFFERING RESORT STYLE LIVING. LOCATED IN EAST LAKELAND, SCHALAMAR IS A GOLF COMMUNITY WITH A RON GARL DESIGNED 18 HOLE CHAMPIONSHIP COURSE. THE COMMUNITY IS SITUATED ON 500 ACRES OF WATERWAYS AND NATURAL BEAUTY, ALONG SIDE THE 750 ACRE SADDLE CREEK PARK, A PROTECTED BIRD SANCTUARY. 2 PETS < 75 POUNDS WELCOME, WITH BREED RESTRICTIONS. ** $925.12 Annual Pass Through Tax. **NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN LOT RENT. SCREEN LANAI 6 x 24 Located off the Carport and Sunroom. Great Space to Enjoy the Weather! Ceiling Fan with Light. Entrance to Home. SUNROOM 13 x 22.5 Located Behind the Lanai Overlooking the Back Yard. Super for Entertaining! Sofa, Recliner and 2 End Tables. Ceiling Fan with Light. Window Treatments. Berber Carpet. Door to Back Patio. Sliding Glass Door to Kitchen. LIVING ROOM 13 x 17.5 Transom Windows Flood this Spacious Room with Lots of Natural Light! Matching Sofa and Loveseat. Tray Ceiling with Ceiling Fan and Light. Window Treatments. Carpet. DINING ROOM 9 x 10 Located off the Living Room. Chandelier. Carpet. KITCHEN 9 x 25.5 Light and Bright Eat In Kitchen with Chandelier, Large Window and Sliding Glass Door to the Sunroom! Plenty of Storage with White Cabinets Nicely Finished with Crown Molding, Decorative Doors and Shelving! LG Refrigerator with Ice Maker. GE Range, Dishwasher and Built In Microwave. Disposal. Pantry. Skylight. Ceramic Tile. MAIN BATHROOM 5 x 8.5 Single Sink Vanity with Mirrored Medicine Cabinet. Tub/Shower Combination. Skylight. Ceramic Tile. Linen Closet in the Hallway. MASTER BEDROOM 12.5 x 13.5 3 x 5 Walk In Closet with Mirrored Doors. Ceiling Fan with Light. Carpet. MASTER BATHROOM 9.5 x 12.5 Wide Double Sink Vanity with Walk In Shower. Linen Closet and Walk In Closet. Ceramic Tile. 2ND BEDROOM 9.5 x 12.5 Lovely Transom Window to Bring in Sunshine! Standard Closet. Ceiling Fan with Light. Carpet. 3RD BEDROOM 9.5 x 13.5 Perfect as a Bedroom, Office, Den or Craft Room! Standard Closet. Ceiling Fan with Light. Window Treatments. Carpet. LAUNDRY Located off the Kitchen with Bi-Fold Doors. LG Washer and Dryer. Shelf for Storage. Ceramic Tile. GARAGE 13.5 x 14.5 Plenty of Room for Storage or Projects. Golf Cart Storage. Golf Cart is Optional, Please Inquire if Interested. SCHALAMAR AMENITIES: 22,000 Square Foot Clubhouse Which Houses a 427 Seat Ballroom, Lounge and a Full Service Restaurant offering a Casual Setting Serving Breakfast and Lunch Daily. 18 Hole Championship Golf Course, Putting Green, Aqua Driving Range. Information stated in description of home and park is not guaranteed. Responsibility for obtaining current fees, rules & regulations associated with the community/park/home is the Buyer's responsibility. Home sold 'As Is' without warranties or guarantees by seller and/or Snowbird Living. Home and Room sizes are approximate and not guaranteed. Listing brokered by Snowbird Living Mobile Home Sales, Contact Marcy Romero at marcyhromero@gmail.com or 863-899-4544.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marcy Romero, Snowbird Living Mobile Home Sales at 863-224-1799</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5Nzg4NzElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Schalamar Creek Golf and Country Club is a 55 plus, lot rent, 495 acres manufactured home community which includes a Ron Garl designed Championship 18 hole Golf Course. There is a 22,000 sq ft.. clubhouse which houses a 427 seat ballroom for community events concerts, plays, church services, dances, etc. We have a Sports Bar and Grill beauty shop, arts and crafts room gift shop, library, fitness area, billiards room, men and women locker rooms with saunas and a full service Golf Pro Shop. We also have 8 Shuffleboard courts, two Tennis Courts, two Pickleball courts two Swimming Pools and a 10 person Whirlpool. Great Central Florida location. We are 45 minute drive to the Tampa International. Airport and 50 minute drive to the Orlando International Airport. You can reach Busch Gardens - Tampa, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios - Orlando, Sea World, and Legoland, of Florida all within 45 minutes of your home! With 90 minutes, you can enjoy the beaches of St. Petersburg - Clearwater, Sarasota, Bradenton on the gulf of Mexico, or Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Cocoa Beach and the space Coast on the Atlantic Ocean.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Patricia Berkefeld, Shalamar Creek/Murex at 863-665-0550</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NzYzNjglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> SCGC is a 495 acres manufactured home community which includes a Ron Garl designed Championship 18 hole Golf Course. There is a 22,000 sq ft.. clubhouse which houses a 427 seat ballroom for community events concerts, plays, church services, dances, etc. We have a Sports Bar and Grill beauty shop, arts and crafts room gift shop, library, fitness area, billiards room, mens and womens locker rooms with saunas and a full service Golf Pro Shop. We also have 8 Shuffleboard courts, two Tennis Courts, two Pickleball courts two Swimming Pools and a 10 person Whirlpool. Great Central Florida location. We are 45 minute drive to the Tampa International. Airport and 50 minute drive to the Orlando International Airport. You can reach Busch Gardens - Tampa, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios - Orlando, Sea World, and Legoland, of Florida all within 45 minutes of your home! With 90 minutes, you can enjoy the beaches of St. Petersburg - Clearwater, Sarasota, Bradenton on the gulf of Mexico, or Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Cocoa Beach and the space Coast on the Atlantic Ocean.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Patricia Berkefeld, Shalamar Creek/Murex at 863-665-0550</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5MTg0NTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>