Yakima, WA

Yakima family hasn't seen missing man since November

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYAKIMA, Wash. — Officers from the Yakima Police Department are alerting the community to a missing person case in which a local family hasn’t seen their homeless loved one since November 2020. According to a Facebook post by the Yakima Police Department, Jason Paul Parmele hasn’t reached out to his...

Yakima, WAKIMA TV

Yakima juvenile stabbed with kitchen knife

YAKIMA -- Police say a a 20-year-old Yakima man is under arrest after using a kitchen knife to stab a boy. Police got the 911 call late Sunday night of a stabbing. When officers responded to the 400 block of S 16th Avenue they say they discovered the juvenile victim had been stabbed through his hand.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Yakima County prosecutor says no-bail holds are 'a powerful tool' that could be used in future cases

For the past five years, Yakima County has worked to reserve bail for people who pose a greater threat to the public than other offenders in its pretrial program. But recently, for the first time, a Yakima County Superior Court judge used an 11-year-old law to grant a prosecution request to hold a suspect in a homicide without bail. And Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said it’s a move the county may use again with suspects they feel are too dangerous even for bail in the million-dollar range.
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

Nigerian man arrested for unemployment fraud in Washington

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on fixes to the Employment Security Department originally aired in April 2020. A Nigerian man accused of defrauding the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) of hundreds of thousands of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic was arrested Friday. Abidemi Rufai was taken into custody...
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Solving homeless issues in Yakima: Work defining new Care Campus to begin this fall

This fall could mark the most visible movement on a long-awaited project aimed at helping get the homeless off the streets — the Yakima County Care Campus. Service providers and criminal justice officials will begin gathering this fall to define the operation of the Care Campus, a proposed hub for medical, mental health and substance abuse service planned for the underused Pacific Avenue jail near the Yakima fairgrounds.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Toppenish, WAYakima Herald Republic

Toppenish woman faces possible vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed construction site flagger

A 21-year-old Toppenish woman accused of driving drunk and running over and killing a flagger on a construction site near Selah faces possible vehicular homicide charges. On Saturday, Bonnie M. Stewart was stepping off the running board of a dump truck in a lane closed to traffic on State Route 823 in Selah when a 2006 Volkswagen Passat driven by Jada J. Gibson struck the dump truck, according to a probable cause affidavit.