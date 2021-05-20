Bill on governor’s desk increases penalties for riot-related offenses
(Radio Iowa_ One of the bills to clear the Iowa legislature in its final week raises the penalty for rioting to a felony. Representative Jarad Klein, a Republican from Keota, says the bill sends a clear message. “Peaceful protesting is a great and wonderful thing, so many positive results have happened in our country as a result of peaceful protesting, but violence cannot and will not be tolerated in the state of Iowa.”www.kjan.com