Bill on governor’s desk increases penalties for riot-related offenses

Governor Reynolds signed 17 bills into law on Monday, three of which deal with school-related issues. This year’s March 1 deadline has been waived for student open enrollment applications for transfers out the Des Moines, Davenport, Waterloo, West Liberty and Postville School Districts. A new state law that took effect yesterday gets rid of the voluntary diversity plans in those five districts that prevented some transfer requests. The governor has also signed legislative giving parents authority to certify they’ve taught their child how to drive, meaning the teenager is qualified to take the tests to get a driver’s license.