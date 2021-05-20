7 Little Johnstons: Who Is Emma Johnston?
Amber and Trent Johnston of the TLC hit series "7 Little Johnstons" call themselves "the real-life seven dwarfs," according to a 2012 interview with ABC News. They don't let their unique type of achondroplasia dwarfism define them, instead, they just let the cameras roll and document their (relatively normal) lives, even the imperfect moments. Amber and Trent didn't even modify their furniture in their house and "strive to raise our children in the world that's not built for them," as they told ABC News.