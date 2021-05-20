7 Little Johnstons: Who Is Emma Johnston?

It’s been more than 20 years since Dion Johnstone made his first on-screen appearance. During that time, he has become well-known for his talent and work ethic. His resume includes several successful projects and Dion brings something special to every set he steps on. Although he is known for quite a few roles, his recent role in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias has gotten him a lot of attention. As the show gets ready to head into its second season, lots of people are looking forward to seeing how things pan out for Dion’s character and what the future has in store for the rest of the cast. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dion Johnstone.