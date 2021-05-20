newsbreak-logo
Virginia Beach businessman gets 2 years for fraudulently taking $350,000 in coronavirus aid

By Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago
The Walter E. Hoffman United States Courthouse. File photograph, August 2019. Steve Roberts Jr/Virginia Gazette

A Virginia Beach businessman who fraudulently obtained $350,000 in emergency coronavirus aid after claiming he needed help keeping his business afloat during the pandemic was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison.

Scott Suber, 39, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Norfolk to a single count of bank fraud for making false claims on a loan application to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

The program is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress last year to help small businesses pay employees and other expenses during the pandemic.

Judge Robert G. Doumar also ordered Suber to repay the $167,000 he still owes from the money he received. The judge allowed him to remain free on bond until July 8, when he must report to prison.

Suber apologized for his actions Thursday. He said he especially was sorry for taking money from a program meant to help struggling businesses.

“I don’t feel good about that,” he told the judge. “I’m ready to rectify this situation. I’m ready to make everyone whole and do what’s right in this situation.”

Suber owns a business called Debris or Not Debris Property Preservation in Virginia Beach. It’s website claims to offer a variety of services including debris and tree removal, lawn maintenance, roofing, plumbing and carpentry.

Suber was persuaded by someone who’d been a mentor to him to submit a loan application, defense attorney Scott Hallauer said. The mentor offered to put the package together in exchange for 30% of the amount received.

It was the mentor who supplied most of the false information, the defense lawyer said, including claims that Suber employed eight people and had a monthly payroll of $140,000. Suber didn’t have any employees at the time, but signed off on the application.

After the bank approved a $350,000 loan and wired the money, Suber began making large cash withdrawals and went to Las Vegas, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Salsbury said.

The prosecutor asked Doumar to sentence Suber to two years and nine months, a term that was at the low end of what federal sentencing guidelines had suggested he serve.

Salsbury said that while he believed Suber deserved credit for quickly admitting to his wrongdoing and assisting the government in its investigation, he committed a serious offense that merited a sentence within the recommended guidelines.

“We cannot lose sight of the severity of this crime,” Salsbury said. “He knew a fraudulent loan application would be filed on his behalf. ... He diverted money from needy businesses. He readily accepted the money and he used it for his personal benefit.”

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

