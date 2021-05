Walt Disney World is currently casting internally for “signature services” Cast Members for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel. The position is casting out of the Disney Reservation Center. These “white glove service” Cast Members would help ensure guests have everything they need for the perfect vacation (which will be important give the cost to stay at this luxury experience). The service can help with anything from tickets and dining reservations, to recreation and more, perhaps offering what typical guests may not have access to booking.