Comets win in six against Tunstall

The Jennings County High School softball team had a dominating win over New Albany on Thursday, with the Lady Panthers defeating the Bulldogs 9-1. The scoring began early for the Lady Panthers, with Tori Lee hitting a two run home run early in the first inning, and was followed by a solo home run from Delaynee McCreary. The Lady Panthers managed to get all the way to the bottom of the rotation, scoring four runs in the first inning. It was déjà vu for the Lady Panthers in the second inning, as once again, Lee crushed a two run home run that was followed by a solo shot from McCreary. Jennings County once again made it to the bottom of the lineup, and would start their third straight inning at the top of the lineup. The Panthers would score one more run in the third inning. Shelby Wilson got the start on the mound for the Lady Panthers, pitching though five and two thirds inning, with five strikeouts, four hits, and one earned run. Ashley Meade was brought in as the closer, tallying one strikeout and one hit.