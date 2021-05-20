newsbreak-logo
Halifax County, VA

Comets win in six against Tunstall

By Doug Ford
 19 hours ago

Halifax County High School pounded out 22 hits in support of a combined three-hitter by Kate Jackson and Emma Payne, as the Comets’ jayvee softball team slugged its way past Tunstall High School 12-2 in six innings at Halifax County High School on Tuesday. A walk and fielding error helped...

