Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark's earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.59. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.