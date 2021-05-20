newsbreak-logo
Lake County prosecutors say Palatine man choked woman unconscious, tied her up during sexual assault

By Clifford Ward
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago

A Palatine man tied up a woman and suspended her from a forklift while he sexually assaulted her, Lake County prosecutors alleged at a Thursday bond hearing. After hearing the alleged details of the kidnapping and sexual assault of the woman at a Lake Barrington-area business, Judge Paul Novak ordered Ryan Storm, of the 500 block of West Gilbert Road, held in lieu of $3 million bail.

