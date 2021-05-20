newsbreak-logo
Renderings show apartment building proposed to replace Fishtown 7-Eleven

By Michael Tanenbaum
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans to build apartments at the site of the 7-Eleven on Girard Avenue in Fishtown are becoming a bit more clear, with new renderings showing a glimpse of the project. The mixed-use residential development proposed at 23 Girard Ave. would be six floors and house a total of 107 units, an increase from the 97 developers had initially planned. The ground floor would include 5,406 square feet of commercial space and a residential roof deck amenity space that would cover 6,000 square feet.

