Renderings show apartment building proposed to replace Fishtown 7-Eleven

Plans to build apartments at the site of the 7-Eleven on Girard Avenue in Fishtown are becoming a bit more clear, with new renderings showing a glimpse of the project. The mixed-use residential development proposed at 23 Girard Ave. would be six floors and house a total of 107 units, an increase from the 97 developers had initially planned. The ground floor would include 5,406 square feet of commercial space and a residential roof deck amenity space that would cover 6,000 square feet.