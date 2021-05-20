newsbreak-logo
Olymel receives investment from Quebec government

By Ryan McCarthy
meatpoultry.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT-HYACINTHE, QUEBEC – Olymel LP and the Quebec government announced on May 18 that the meat processor would accept a C$150 million investment to support developments in the Canadian province. The Ministry of Economy and Innovation granted C$74 million through its Fund for the Growth of Quebec Enterprises, with another...

