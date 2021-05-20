newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rancho San Diego, CA

Husband Arraigned in Cold Case Murder of Wife Found in Rancho San Diego Dumpster

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yJfX_0a5rawgg00
Photo by bloomsberries / via Flickr

The husband of a woman who went unidentified for nearly two decades after her legs were discovered in a trash bin in Rancho San Diego pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge.

Jack Dennis Potter, 68, is accused in the death of 54-year-old Laurie Diane Potter, whose remains were found Oct. 5, 2003, in a trash bin in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court.

Though investigators were able to determine the remains belonged to an adult female victim of a homicide, her identity and what happened to her remained a mystery until recently, according to sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

The sheriff’s department has not released a cause of death or a suspected motive for the killing, though Seiver said investigators have uncovered “substantial and conclusive evidence” that Potter murdered his wife.

The criminal complaint charging Potter with murder indicates authorities believe the victim was killed on either Oct. 4 or Oct. 5, 2003, but does not specify how she died.

Potter was arrested last week at his apartment in Rancho Cucamonga, Seiver said. He’s being held without bail at the San Diego Central Jail. No additional details regarding the alleged killing were disclosed at Potter’s brief morning arraignment. In addition to murder, Potter faces three felony counts of perjury allegedly committed in 2008 and 2009, but details on those charges were not disclosed.

Genetic genealogy testing, the same technology used to capture the Golden State Killer, aided investigators in identifying Laurie Potter, who was a Temecula resident at the time of her death, Seiver said.

“This case was unlikely to have ever been solved without the use of investigative genetic genealogy,” according to Seiver, who said Laurie Potter was never reported missing. Troy DuGal, a detective with the sheriff’s Cold Case Homicide unit, said Laurie’s family, though unaware of her whereabouts, believed she was still alive.

Seiver said the case is the first in the San Diego region in which the technology was used to identify a homicide victim. DuGal said genetic genealogy was used on two prior occasions to identify local homicide suspects, both of whom were already deceased by the time they were identified.

–City News Service

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Temecula, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
City
Rancho San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Potter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Genetic Genealogy#Arraignment#Perjury#Cause Of Death#Jail#Criminal Court#Hilton Head Court#Cold Case Homicide#City News Service#Husband#Investigators#Sheriff#Bail#Trash#Authorities#Rancho San Diego Dumpster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Oxygen

Slain Woman's Remains Identified 17 Years After Her Legs Were Found In San Diego Dumpster

A California woman whose remains were found in a dumpster nearly two decades ago was allegedly murdered by her husband, officials announced last week. Laurie Diane Potter, was positively identified as the woman whose legs were found crammed in a dumpster in Rancho San Diego in 2003, authorities said. Her husband, Jack Potter, was arrested on May 12 in Rancho Cucamonga in connection with her murder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
San Diego, CAjusticenewsflash.com

Man killed in San Diego hotel

San Diego-Police say guests heard some kind of argument before a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in a San Diego resort overnight. According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 am on Sunday at Mission Bay Resort San Diego, one of the hotel’s west towers.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Suspect Hits Patrol Vehicle During Point Loma Chase

A suspect was arrested Monday morning after ramming a patrol vehicle and hitting at least two other cars during a short pursuit in the Point Loma Heights area, police said. The pursuit happened about 9:15 a.m. when a detective spotted a man driving a suspected stolen Ford F250 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West Point Loma Boulevard, east of Nimitz Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.
San Diego County, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Stolen Native American artifacts recovered in unincorporated Escondido

San Diego County sheriff's detectives arrested a man on Saturday suspected of stealing precious Native American artifacts from Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center. The suspect, 32-year-old Sonny Hunter, was arrested for burglary, grand theft and possession of stolen property and has been booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
Escondido, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Deputies Recover Stolen Rincon Artifacts After Serving Warrant at North County Home

Authorities arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of stealing priceless Native American artifacts from a historical exhibit at Harrah’s Resort Southern California. At 7 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at the home of Sonny Hunter, 32, in the 10000 block of Quail Glen Way in unincorporated Escondido. They located all of the artifacts stolen from the casino, then took Hunter into custody.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Man killed, woman badly injured in Clairemont area crash

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured when their cars crashed in the Clairemont area late Sunday, San Diego police said. The woman was headed east on Balboa Avenue when her 2016 Toyota Camry broadsided the man’s 2018 Honda Accord about 10:20 p.m. The man was headed north on Mount Everest Boulevard.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
San Diego County, CAthevistapress.com

San Diego County Sheriff – Cold Case Arrest

Genetic genealogy utilized to identify murder victim in nearly 17-year-old cold case. In October 5, 2003, at about 1:25 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court in Rancho San Diego for a report of body parts found in a dumpster by a worker. Deputies and fire personnel arrived and confirmed two human legs were found in the dumpster. The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation. No other body parts were located at the scene.
San Diego, CAMarietta Daily Journal

23 people rescued from panga off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Twenty-three people were rescued off a suspected smuggling boat intercepted off the coast of Point Loma early Monday, officials said. The boat was spotted shortly before 2:50 a.m. by a video surveillance system operated by the Border Patrol, officials said. The boat was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Osprey Street, according to San Diego police.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

23 people rescued from panga off Sunset Cliffs

Twenty-three people were rescued off a suspected smuggling boat intercepted off the coast of Point Loma early Monday, officials said. The boat was spotted shortly before 2:50 a.m. by a video surveillance system operated by the Border Patrol, officials said. The boat was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Osprey Street, according to San Diego police.
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

18 years after body parts found in trash bin, San Diego County sheriff’s investigators make arrest

It was a horrifying find in 2003: human body parts tossed into a Rancho San Diego dumpster. Eighteen years later, sheriff’s officials say they have now identified the victim and made an arrest in the cold case. The names of neither the victim nor the suspect have been released. The department plans to release more information about the investigation Friday.