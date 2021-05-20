EPA says train derailment site in NW Iowa caused no environmental harm
(Radio Iowa) – The U-S Environmental Protection Agency says the chemicals on the freight train that derailed in northwest Iowa earlier this week did -not- harm the environment. Nearly four-dozen cars of the Union Pacific train jumped the tracks on Sunday in the town of Sibley, prompting evacuations of homes and businesses. E-P-A officials now say the chemicals were captured on-site and secured before any damage could be done.www.kjan.com