Meet the #Midsize community that redefined what style means to me

Dare we say that TikTok is the new Vogue? Since the app launched, it's been home to countless (and we mean countless) new trends, ranging from style to food and everything in between. On the fashion and overall life-vibes front, TikTokers have adapted to cottagecore (hello, dreamy dresses and freshly picked flowers), Y2K, E-girl, grunge girl, Euphoria-inspired statements, VSCO-approved looks, and now . . . drumroll, please . . . the coconut-girl aesthetic. Just in time for summer, TikTokers have completely re-created their wardrobes, rooms, and more to include all things pastel, beachy, glittery, and basically anything from the late '90s and early 2000s. Complete with inspiration from Aquamarine, early-2000s Rihanna, Claire's, Hawaii, and more, this trend is nostalgic, colorful, and cute.