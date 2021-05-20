Meet the #Midsize community that redefined what style means to me

It’s high time we re-examine the idea of vintage. What does this mean? Is it just a label we slap onto old clothing that people find at the thrift store? An old ornamental dress? Costume jewelry? I bring this up because I was watching a Tik Tok earlier that displayed a lady trying on her mother’s early 2000’s dresses and referred to one of them as vintage. Although these dresses were definitely not “old” by many definitions of the words, it made me think: what makes an article of clothing vintage? Are we mis-using this label? Does it even really matter? Just because an item is “old” doesn’t necessarily mean its vintage. According to google, it says that any piece of clothing between 20-100 years old can be considered vintage. However, any item older than 100 years old is considered an antique!