Pioneering positive psychologist and New York Times–bestselling author Tal Ben-Shahar shows us how Happier, No Matter What. Born in 1070 a lecturer at Harvard University, Tal created the most popular course in Harvard’s history. Influenced by the pioneering work of Dr Martin Seligman, the world-renowned founder of positive psychology, Tal Ben-Shahar states that his goal in teaching positive psychology is to create a bridge between the Ivory Tower and Main Street. In addition to his work at Harvard, Tal consults and lectures worldwide to executives in multi-national corporations, the public, and at-risk populations, addressing such topics as happiness, self-esteem, resilience, goal-setting, mindfulness, and leadership.