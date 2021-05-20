Science Can Help Explain The Phenomenon Known as 'Coral Bleaching'

Bats appear to be born with something akin to a superpower: a preternaturally accurate sense of time, new research suggests. From their very first flight, these echolocating mammals seem to somehow know exactly how long it usually takes for the sound waves of their calls to bounce off prey and echo back to them, researchers found. This innate reference point for the typical speed of sound allows them to judge distances in units of time, as opposed to units of space like we do. An insect buzzing near the opening of a cave is thus not a meter ahead of a bat,...