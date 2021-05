We start today’s deals with the popular Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s available starting at $100. You can currently get your hands on a new entry-level Galaxy S21 with 128GB of storage space for $99.99 after a $700 discount. These savings can be obtained when you trade in an eligible device. Now, the exact condition is applied to the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as you can get one of these models for $300 and $500 with the same storage space. If you want more storage space on your new phone, you can get the 256GB variant for $50, meaning you can get the vanilla variant for $150, the S21+ for $350, and the S21 Ultra for $550.