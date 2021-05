Four-year-old Hobson Oak seedlings are ready to be planted this year and are available for purchase. The Hobson Oak was DuPage County’s oldest bur oak at around 250 years of age. The tree was located near Hobson and Greene Roads. In 2016, it was taken down for safety reasons. That year, the last of its acorns were germinated by the Morton Arboretum and Possibility Place Nursery.