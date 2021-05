McDonald's workers in 15 US cities plan to strike for higher wages on May 19, the day before the company's annual shareholders meeting. Employees will go on strike to demand all McDonald's workers make at least $15 per hour. So far, the strikes are planned for Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Chicago, Detroit, Flint, Kansas City, St Louis, Raleigh-Durham, Charleston, Houston, and Milwaukee. A demonstration is also planned outside the company's Chicago headquarters, organizers from the advocacy group Fight for $15 said.