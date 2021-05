Following one of the most successful seasons in program history, UB football is at a crossroads. With seven Bulls entering the transfer portal in the six days since former head coach Lance Leipold left for the University of Kansas, UB finds itself in a bit of a personnel bind. Not only that, but Leipold may bring as many as seven assistants with him to Kansas, giving UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt an added sense of urgency to land a new head coach.