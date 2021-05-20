newsbreak-logo
IRS says cryptocurrency transfers over $10K will need to be reported

By Suzanne O'Halloran
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as cryptocurrencies are seeing one the most volatile weeks in recent memory, the Internal Revenue Service wants a cut of the $2 trillion market. The IRS disclosed Thursday "businesses that receive crypto assets with fair market value of more than $10,000" will need to be reported. This was detailed as part of President Biden's proposed American Families Plan which also requests $80 billion in funds to modernize the IRS, which includes "hiring new specialized enforcement staff, modernizing antiquated information technology…"

Gary Gensler
