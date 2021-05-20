newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gonzalez Wreaks Havoc On Men’s 200 IM Field For Gold, Spanish Record

By Retta Race
swimswam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHugo Gonzalez of Spain just threw down the race of his life en route to capturing 200m IM gold at these European Championships. Archive photo via Iván Terrón for RFEN. Swimming: Monday, May 17th – Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. Budapest, Hungary. Prelims at 10:00 am local/Finals at 6:00 pm local.

swimswam.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#World Championships#National Championships#Tonight#Spanish#Iv N Terr N#Rfen 2021#European#Cal Bear#Swiss#European#Fina#200m Im Gold#Im Performer#Backstroke Silver#Field#Men#Man#Hungary Prelims#Edge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
Hungary
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsGW Hatchet

Men’s and women’s track and field finishes strong at A-10 Championship

Men’s and women’s track and field put on a strong showing at the A-10 Championship May 2. The women’s team set a program high of 24 points, while the men’s team scored the second most points in program history with 10. Overall, each squad finished in 10th place by the end of the competitive weekend.
Sportsamazingmadison.com

DSU Men’s Track and Field team breaks a school record

The Dakota State Men’s Track and Field team also had an athlete break a school record. Conner Tordsen broke the school record for hammer throw for the third straight meet with a toss of 56.51 meters. Maxwell Cruse grabbed a runner-up finish in the 10,000 meter run, clocking in at 33:15.06. Riley Greenhoff posted two personal bests, a time of 11.01 in the 100-meter dash and a time of 22.25 in the 200-meter dash. Brenner Furlong qualified for the NAIA Nationals in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.32 and placing in sixth. The team of Greenhoff, Furlong, Joshua Snook, and Alex Derr finished with an NAIA ‘B’ Provisional standard qualifying time of 3:17.41. They finished third in the race and had the third fastest time in school history.
Dallas, TXHouston Chronicle

TRACK AND FIELD: John Cooper's Oguchi wins double SPC gold

Amarachukwu Oguchi was simply dominant Saturday. The John Cooper senior captured a pair of gold medals at the Southwest Preparatory Conference championships in Dallas. The Rice University signee won the shot put with a toss of 42 feet, 2 inches and took the discus crown with a heave of 146 feet. Oguchi won the shot put by 8 feet and the discus by an astounding 42 feet.
MLSColumbia Missourian

U.S. men's soccer team to play Gold Cup group stage matches in Kansas City

The United States Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) is returning to Kansas City. With the announcement of the 2021 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) Gold Cup schedule Thursday, the USMNT will play all of its matches in Group B at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
SoccerESPN

Tear gas wreaks havoc in Copa Libertadores match

Players and staff from Colombian side Junior and Argentina's River Plate were left rubbing their eyes in discomfort after police fired tear gas at protesters outside the stadium ahead of their Copa Libertadores match in Barranquilla on Wednesday. Demonstrations fuelled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have grown in...
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

Lundqvist Blitzes IMS Indy Lights Field

INDIANAPOLIS – Linus Lundqvist made his first race at historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway especially memorable Friday by scoring an emphatic victory in the first of two Indy Lights Grand Prix of Indianapolis Presented by Cooper Tires races this weekend. Lundqvist, from Stockholm, Sweden, led every lap from the pole position...
Sportsstevenscountytimes.com

Men’s Track & Field Sends Two to UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. – With the Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships drawing ever closer, the Minnesota Morris men’s track & field team sent a pair of individuals to the UW-La Crosse Eagle Open on Friday looking to improve on their performances from earlier this season.
Saint Louis, MOFulton Sun

Men's Track and Field: William Woods runner-up at AMC Championships

ST. LOUIS — Three William Woods Owls earned individual conference titles at the American Midwest Conference Men's Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Landon Dunlap won two events, running the 800-meter run in 1:58.33 and the 1,500-meter run in 4:03.74 in the two-day event that concluded Saturday at Missouri Baptist. Those...
Soccerchatsports.com

New Records in a Year of Firsts for 2020-21 Men's Soccer

PHILADELPHIA -- In his third season at the helm of the program, head coach Brian Rowland and the 2020-21 Temple men's soccer team continued to ascend the ladder in the American Athletic Conference. Temple saw many moments of excellence in the truncated 2020-21 season including the highest ranked win in...
Deland, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

FHSAA TRACK AND FIELD: DeLand's Kevar Williams wins 4A 200-meter gold after opponent DQed

The final day of the FHSAA's track and field championships produced plenty of memorable moments, as well as a fair bit of controversy which resulted in a local champion. Race officials disqualified Viera's Zak Sedaros in the Class 4A boys' 200-meter dash for "running the wrong lane in the curve," and instead awarded the gold medal to DeLand's Kevar Williams with a time of 21.40 seconds.
La Verne, CAleopardathletics.com

Marissa Acosta | Subdue Ezinwa, Softball | Men's Track and Field

Marissa Acosta was unstoppable at the plate against Cal Lutheran. The sophomore put on an offensive exhibition leading the Leopards with seven RBIs and eight hits, including a triple and double in a pair of wins. She also crossed the plate seven times and drew two walks in the series. La Verne outscored Cal Lutheran 28-8 in the two wins.
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Men’s track and field wins six events at Middlebury

The Hamilton College Continentals men's track and field team won six events in a dual meet against Middlebury College Saturday afternoon at Middlebury Dragone Track in Middlebury, Vt. The 4x400-meter relay team of Will Richardson '21, Lucas Wright '21, Nicholas Ng '23 and Max Steffey '22 took first with a...