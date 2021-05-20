Gonzalez Wreaks Havoc On Men’s 200 IM Field For Gold, Spanish Record

The Dakota State Men’s Track and Field team also had an athlete break a school record. Conner Tordsen broke the school record for hammer throw for the third straight meet with a toss of 56.51 meters. Maxwell Cruse grabbed a runner-up finish in the 10,000 meter run, clocking in at 33:15.06. Riley Greenhoff posted two personal bests, a time of 11.01 in the 100-meter dash and a time of 22.25 in the 200-meter dash. Brenner Furlong qualified for the NAIA Nationals in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.32 and placing in sixth. The team of Greenhoff, Furlong, Joshua Snook, and Alex Derr finished with an NAIA ‘B’ Provisional standard qualifying time of 3:17.41. They finished third in the race and had the third fastest time in school history.