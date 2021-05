34 New Myrtle Beach Arrests: Horry County Mugshots

Myrtle Beach, SC

The J. Reuben Long Detention Center currently has 565 inmates. 484 Male and 81 Female

CASSIDY, SHERRY ANN

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- NORTH MYRTLE BEACH PD

COMPTON, DAVID WYNN

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR - THIRD DEGREE -HORRY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

CREECH, MOLLY SHEA

RECEIVING STOLEN GOODS UNDER $2,000

BEER AND WINE PURCHASE, CONSUMPTION, OR POSSESSION BY A MINOR- NORTH MYRTLE BEACH PD

DOMINGUEZ, MAURICIO ROSALES

FELONY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, GREAT BODILY INJURY RESULTS (3 charges),

FELONY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, DEATH RESULTS- SOUTH CAROLINA HIGHWAY PATROL

HALE, SHAWN LEE

BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED-CONWAY PD

HEMINGWAY, RICKYIA DONTRELL

POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V- HORRY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

HOOKER, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

MDP, NARCOTIC DRUGS IN SCH I(B)&(C), LSD, AND SCH II (COCAINE)- MYRTLE BEACH PD

JOHNSON, DOMONIC MICHAEL

FUGITIVE

NO DRIVERS LICENSE

OPERATING OR PERMITTING OPERATION OF UNLAWFULLY REGISTERED AND LICENSED VEHICLE

OPERATING UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE

Resisting Arrest; Interference with Official in the Performance of Duty;

Threatening an Official in Performance of Duty;

Giving False Name and Address- MYRTLE BEACH PD

JOHNSON, SHYHEEM DEVON

POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 1ST OFFENSE

MANUF., DIST., POSS W.I.T.D. CRANK OR CRACK COCAINE

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE - MYRTLE BEACH PD

LARA VILLEGAS, ISRAEL

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT W/MINOR (UNDER16)SECOND DEGREE- HORRY COUNTY PD

LOWERY, RODNEY EMANUEL

FAILURE TO PAY GENERAL SESSIONS FINE

ASSAULT / ASSAULT & BATTERY 3RD DEGREE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF PISTOL- CONWAY PD

RAZO, HEIDY REYES

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- HORRY COUNTY PD

SACOR-SACALXOT, CESAR

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT- HORRY COUNTY PD

THRIFT, GARY JASON

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 2ND DEGREE- HORRY COUNTY PD

WILSON, NYKEMA CHANTEL

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF PISTOL

SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, CERTAIN PERSONS UNLAWFUL

MANF., DIST.ETC. ICE, CRANK, OR CRACK COCAINE,

POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V- MYRTLE BEACH PD

FUNNYE, FRED ALFORD

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- MYRTLE BEACH PD

GASTON, WILLIAM ANTHONY

ILL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS, IN GENERAL, TORTURE- HORRY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

GWILLIM, HALEY MICHELLE

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- HORRY COUNTY PD

HALLICK, STEPHEN JOHN

PWID HEROIN- HORRY COUNTY PD

HARRIS, JEREMIAH JAMES

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI

HIT & RUN, DUTIES OF DRIVER INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT WITH MINOR PERSONAL INJURY- HORRY COUNTY PD

HINES, KAMIYA LEIGH

ASSAULT / ASSAULT & BATTERY 3RD DEGREE- NORTH MYRTLE BEACH PD

HOWARD, JERRAD CHASE

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- NORTH MYRTLE BEACH PD

RODRIGUEZ, JOSHUA

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE - HORRY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SANDERS, KENESHA JACE

Ordinance / Resisting Arrest;

Interference with Official in the Performance of Duty;

Threatening an Official in Performance of Duty;

Giving False Name and Address

FAILURE TO APPEAR- MYRTLE BEACH PD

SAVAGE, GRAYSON STERLING

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF PISTOL

HEROIN, MORPHINE, ETC., TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS, 28G OR MORE

MANF., DIST.ETC. ICE, CRANK OR CRACK COCAINE,

MANUF., POSS OF OTHER SUB. IN SCH. I,IIIII OR PWID

POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V- CONWAY PD

YASMINE, JEFFREY ONEAL

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF PISTOL

POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V

FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 1ST DEGREE- MYRTLE BEACH PD

ZAMBRANO, MICHAEL ANTHONY

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF PISTOL

SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, CERTAIN PERSONS UNLAWFUL- CONWAY PD

HEARNS, AMANDA KELLY

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- NORTH MYRTLE BEACH PD

MITCHELL, BRANDON OBRIAN

ATTEMPTED MURDER- HORRY COUNTY PD

RICHARDSON, TERRANCE DAMONT

ASSAULT / ASSAULT & BATTERY 1ST DEGREE- HORRY COUNTY PD

ROBINSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- HORRY COUNTY PD

VALENTI, VINCENZO

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 2ND DEGREE- HORRY COUNTY PD

